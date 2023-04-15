The Mexican striker Carlos candle continues to be an important part of the Los Angeles FC MLS team. At 34 years of age, the striker is still an all-rounder and continues to attract the attention of European and Mexican clubs.
It has been almost 15 years of uninterrupted professional career, being in highly competitive leagues such as the Premier League and La Liga. He now plays in Major League Soccer where he is one of the main stars of the Los Angeles team.
The ‘Hyena’ has never played professionally in Mexico. Although it is true that he carried out his entire sports career in Chivas, due to his outstanding performance in the title of the Under 17 World Cup with the Mexican team, aroused the interest of the Arsenala team that convinced the footballer to take him to try his luck abroad.
With the Gunners he played 62 games and scored 11 goals. In 2010 he left for West BromwichAlthough due to his talent, in 2012 he was signed with Real Sociedad, where he would mark an entire era. With the Txuri-Urdines he played 250 games scoring 73 goals and 43 assists, thus winning the title of the best player of the year in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
In 2018 the team of The Angels I gave the bombshell when reporting his signing. He immediately adapted to the demands of the height and the requests of the coach, and only one campaign was enough for him to score 34 goals and break all the records of said competition. So far with the LAFC team, he has made 149 official matches and 83 goals.
Carlos candle He has a current contract with LAFC until December 31 of this year. In case of not renewing, it is expected that he will be signed by a Liga MX squad by 2024.
#Carlos #Vela #played #Chivas
Leave a Reply