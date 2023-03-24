Script twist in the race to win the Bundesliga title. Bayern Munich has decided that it is time to look for a new coach, and the fact is that the Bavarians have decided to do without the services of the until now first team coach, Julian Nagelsmann.
Both Fabrizio Romano and the BILD They advanced the information although it has not yet been verified by the club itself, but we are talking about an open secret that borders on officialdom.
From Sky Germany they reported that this Friday the dismissal of the coach could be made official.
In the absence of official terms, everything points to the fact that the coach who will take charge of Bayern for this new stage to replace Nagelsmann will be Thomas Tuchel.
The German coach has been without a team since he was fired at the beginning of the season by Chelsea, a dismissal that was highly criticized by many media close to the London club who considered the decision made by the upper echelons of the blues more than hasty.
The aforementioned media consider that the Bavarian team’s board of directors has come to the conclusion that Julian Nagelsmann is the main culprit for the situation the team is experiencing in the Bundesliga, where they fail to dominate as in previous seasons. Bayern are currently second, one point behind the lead, but have just lost their last game against Bayer Leverkusen (2-1). It must be recognized that in European competition they cannot be given a single one, but they have won the eight games they have played (including two against Inter, two against Barça and two against PSG).
We’ll see how Bayern Munich fares in this new stage with their new coach. In 90min we will be the first to inform you.
