The FC Barcelona season started with a very promising tint, since the arrival of Xavi the team has shown to have a different face and that is that the one from Tarrasa knows perfectly what motivates a Barça player and how to guide them to get its full potential.
Xavi’s team, until recently, came from facing a completely bizarre situation and not at all positive in terms of the general management of the club, with the scandals and frauds highlighted by the previous board chaired by Josep María Bartomeu and company, but now with the new shock and after implementing economic measures to clean up the institution and compete again, FC Barcelona encounters a reality that is practically inevitable of a patient who comes from being very ill and is now in recovery.
To run, you have to learn to walk, that is the motto that we could print for this Barça although for many people, a big club must demand big things and it is also true. What must be taken into account is that there are defeats in every process and Xavi’s Barça has faced the toughest defeats of the current campaign, against Bayern, Inter and Real Madrid. These defeats have left many questions about why the culé team has shown two different versions.
The Champions League version
Xavi’s Barça has not had the best of luck and it is evident. To start the Champions League, the Blaugrana team was drawn in the most lethal group in European competition, who had as members their current black beast, the Bayern Munich. Without leaving Inter Milan aside. In any process of recovering the game that is expected, there will surely be complicated defeats and the reason why Barça showed a different face in Europe than in Spain, is simply because the draw was unlucky and Xavi’s team does not have the physical background and coach to beat what is probably the best team in the world, Bayern.
Added to the various injuries he suffered, FC Barcelona had the most difficult path in the Champions League. All things added up. Bearing this in mind, Barça now focuses all its strength on giving the best face in local competitions.
