In addition, according to his spokesman Juda Engelmeyer, Weinstein is being treated at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for diabetes, high blood pressure and “countless other illnesses.” The 72-year-old had already spent several weeks in the detention center last spring instead of the dreaded Rikers prison island in the East River.

However, following allegations of rather luxurious accommodation in the hospital, Weinstein was sent back to his cell in May. The founder of the film companies Miramax and The Weinstein Company, known for films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love”, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York in spring 2020 for sexual offenses.

Another sentence of 16 years in prison followed in Los Angeles at the end of 2022. However, due to irregularities by the prosecution and the court, the New York court’s guilty verdict was overturned a few months ago. Weinstein will therefore have to stand trial in Manhattan again in November.

#Harvey #Weinstein #hospital