Home policy

From: Sebastian Horsch

Press Split

The hype surrounding Kamala Harris should not obscure the fact that it will be difficult for her to prevail against Donald Trump. What could be the Democrat’s downfall?

At the end, Kamala Harris stands beaming in a sea of ​​white, red and blue balloons. The Democrat is surrounded by her family on the stage. Confetti rains down, music blares from loudspeakers, thousands of delegates cheer. It is the end of four days of party convention full of shows with stars and artists, with various declarations of love and great emotions to celebrate the new front woman and presidential candidate of the Democrats. And to stage her as a fighter for the good, as a protector of the weak, even as the savior of America.

But the spectacle and the choreographed celebrations of the Democrats should not obscure the fact that it will be difficult for Harris to prevail against her Republican opponent Donald Trump in the US election in November. Former First Lady Michelle Obama warned in Chicago against too much confidence in victory: “No matter how good we feel tonight or tomorrow or the day after, it will be a tough fight.”

Kamala Harris’ Content

The 59-year-old has been part of Joe Biden’s administration as Vice President for a good three and a half years and is responsible for everything that is currently going wrong politically. “There are indeed unresolved problems, such as uncontrolled immigration,” says the German government’s transatlantic coordinator, Michael Link. In recent years, Harris has been responsible for migration – or more precisely, for combating the causes of flight – and it is an important election campaign issue on which Trump is driving his rival ahead of him.

The situation is not bad on other important issues such as the economy, the labor market and inflation, but this is not reflected in the mood of the American people. This is also a big problem for Harris. She now has to “find ways to score points with credible proposals on the issues of security, migration and the cost of living,” says Link. Harris, on the other hand, has found her signature issue in the election campaign in the fight for the right to abortion.

Harris’ performance as Vice President

As a prosecutor and senator, Harris has acted confidently and confidently in the past. However, she never really settled into her role as vice president. In recent years, she has been little visible in the – admittedly not easy – position, has not been able to score points in terms of content, has made mistakes, and has often seemed insecure and tense. Until a few weeks ago, she was still seen as additional ballast for Biden in his election campaign and, like him, has struggled with dramatically poor popularity ratings.

Since the Democrats chose Harris as their new front woman, her popularity in the country has improved rapidly. In polls, she is now just ahead of Trump – another great success. However, in the past few weeks, since Biden dropped out of the race and she was catapulted to the top, Harris has only moved in a protected space of appearances that are choreographed and staged down to the last detail. No interviews, no press conferences, no visits to politically sensitive places, no movements in unfamiliar territory.

Rocky road to the White House: Kamala Harris is celebrated at the party convention – but there is still a lot ahead of her. © Charly Triballeau/AFP

The convention show is the climax of this production so far. In the coming weeks, Harris will have to prove herself in situations that are not entirely under the control of her campaign team.

The “swing states” in the US election

In most of the 50 US states, the race for the presidency is already over before election day because voters there reliably vote for either republican or the Democrats vote. However, a few states are politically hotly contested. In these “swing states” extremely close election results are expected: in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Harris and Trump are focusing their campaigns almost exclusively on these regions. In these few states, a very small number of votes will ultimately decide the election. Biden’s victory in Georgia, for example, was decided by fewer than 12,000 votes in the most recent election in 2020.

Robert F. Kennedy: The third candidate could withdraw before the US election

There is speculation that the independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy could drop out of the race and support Trump. The nephew of the legendary former president John F. Kennedy has no chance in the presidential election – polls have him averaging only around five percent. But since Harris and Trump are neck and neck in the polls, his withdrawal could give Trump decisive votes. Immediately after the big coronation mass in Chicago, this would take away some of the momentum Harris has just gained.