Trump rejects another TV duel with Harris shortly before the 2024 US election. Experts see this as a “win-win” situation for both candidates.

Washington DC – Former President Donald Trump has announced after his TV debate with Vice President Kamala Harris that he will not run against her again. In contrast to his debate with Joe Biden, the republican This time, Harris was clearly defeated. This decision, so close to the 2024 US election in November, presents Trump with a challenge. A second TV debate could benefit Harris just as much as the absence of such a debate.

Trump foregoes second TV debate before 2024 US election: This could help Harris

Experts told the US magazine Newsweek that this could be an “ideal scenario” for Harris. Aaron Kall, director of the University of Michigan Debate Club, shares this view. “The ideal scenario would be that she calls for the debate and Trump doesn’t do it. That has always been the best of all worlds. She can show that she is a confident debater and has no problem doing another debate. That makes her seem strong and presidential, which goes against his mantra of strength.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. © Saul Loeb/AFP

However, Kall expressed doubts as to whether Harris could repeat her strategy from the first round in a second TV debate. During the TV debate, Harris repeatedly managed to provoke Trump and attack the former president. Trump went on the defensive during the debate. Another obstacle for Harris in a second round could be the election campaign itself.

No second TV duel: A “win-win” situation for Harris and Trump in the 2024 US election

Harris prepared intensively for the first TV debate with Trump. She even neglected the election campaign in some of the important swing states before the 2024 US election in order to have more time to prepare for the TV debate. Tatishe Nteta, professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts, told Newsweekthat the absence of a second TV debate represents a “win-win” situation for both candidates. Trump would not have to face a second defeat against Harris and the Vice President would have more time to campaign in the swing states.

Grant Davis Reeher, professor of political science at Syracuse University, also believes that the absence of a second debate would be advantageous for Harris. Newsweek he said: “Trump’s performance in the first debate was a disaster, and I think even he knows that.”

Reeher added that a second TV debate before the 2024 US election could look different: “If there was a second debate in which he was more disciplined, less off-balance and could draw more attention to the major ambiguities surrounding Harris’ future plans, why she has changed her positions so drastically compared to 2020 and why she would not appeal to the more liberal wing of the party, that would help him.”

A possible second TV duel against Harris: Will Trump change his decision before the 2024 US election?

Whether Trump will stick to his cancellation is another question. Bryan Lanza, one of Trump’s campaign advisers, said on CNN: “It’s not about being afraid, it’s about where our priorities lie in the election.” He added: “We have better opportunities to make an impact through one-on-one interviews – through our rallies, through appearing in the states – than going into a debate where the cards are stacked against President Trump.”

However, it is possible that Trump will still change his mind. Especially if the 2024 US election is in its final stages and it is particularly close, the former president could still agree to a second televised debate. For Harris, the TV debate was a welcome boost for her campaign. (sure)