By the presence of melanin, a pigment produced by melanocytes; these cells are found at the base of hair follicles and synthesizeor eumelanin, responsible for black and brown hairor pheomelanin, which gives the color red (blonde hair depends on a low amount of eumelanin). As you get older, melanocytes decrease and their ability to produce melanin decreases, so your hair turns gray or white.. On average, at age 50, 50 percent of people have 50 percent gray hair.