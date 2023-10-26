Home page politics

Robert Habeck wants to talk about energy and the economy during his three-day visit to Turkey. The visit is overshadowed by the Israel War.

Ankara – The three-day visit to Turkey by the German Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (The Greens) couldn’t have taken place under more difficult conditions. After the terrorist militia Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, Germany demonstrated demonstrative solidarity with the country. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan However, showed understanding for Hamas. “Hamas is not a terrorist organization. “Hamas is a mujahideen group that defends its land and its people,” Erdogan said.

In the run-up to his three-day trip on Wednesday, Habeck once again presented the German position War in Israel and clearly in the Gaza Strip. “For me, Hamas is not a liberation organization, it does not fight for the freedom of the Palestinian population, on the contrary, it slaughtered Israelis and has now taken responsibility for this terrible suffering happening in the Gaza Strip.”

Habeck wants closer cooperation with Ankara on energy policy

The main topics of the visit are the deepening of economic and energy policy cooperation between Germany and the Türkiye. There he will meet with Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Environment Minister Mehmet Özhaseki. Together with a business delegation, the minister also takes part in a meeting of the German-Turkish Economic and Trade Commission Jetco (Joint Economic and Trade Commission) and the meeting of the German-Turkish Energy Forum.

Amnesty calls on Habeck to speak about the human rights situation

The Green Minister also wants to meet with civil society. In a message on X, the human rights organization Amnesty International Habeck draws attention to the catastrophic human rights situation in Turkey. “It has to appalling human rights situation in Turkey right at the top of the agenda! “The Turkish government has been waging a systematic campaign against independent civil society for years.”

It’s not just opposition politicians and journalists in prison, but also ordinary critics of the powerful man in Ankara. Only on Tuesday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya celebrated the mass arrest of 611 suspects. They are accused of terrorist offenses because they are said to have connections to the Gülen movement.

Erdogan is again inciting against queer people

Erdogan is currently targeting queer people again. “Global centers of power” are currently trying to destroy the Turkish family by abolishing gender. “We will not allow our family structure to be broken,” Erdogan said at a conference on family. “The family is a sacred structure and we cannot defile this sacred structure. We will not and cannot allow this.” Demonstrations by queer people in Turkey have been banned for years.