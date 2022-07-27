The next production that the Mexican director has on his doorstep, William of the Bullit is Pinocchio. The filmmaker is preparing a version of the well-known fairy tale that will be darker and more mature. The tape will arrive after 15 years of devising. Why did it take so long? Here we have the answer.

In accordance with William of the Bull, the story of Pinocchio is the one that has had the most influence on his work. In fact, in several interviews he mentioned that he wanted to make a movie of the character since the beginning of his career. After much planning, the project was formally announced in 2008.

Three more years had to pass before more information was available. In 2011 it was revealed that Gris Grimly and Mark Gsutafson would join the Mexican director to direct this adaptation together.. It was also then that it was learned that would it be a movie with stop-motion animation.

In 2012 Guillermo del Toro became the sole director again and shared several conceptual arts. These featured Gepetto, Jiminy Cricket and Pinocchio designs. However, this was the last news about the tape in a long time.. It was supposed to be released in 2013 or 2014, but unfortunately it entered what is known as ‘development hell’.

2017 was the year of the ‘resurgence’ of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. There he said that there were no companies willing to finance his vision. Although they suggested making the animation in 2D to reduce costs, the director insisted that it should be stop-motion. Fortunately, in 2018 Netflix gave him the necessary budget and we are only a few months away from enjoying his new creation.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro presented his first advance

After a first teaser where only Jiminy Cricket appeared, Netflix has already released a longer trailer. This lets us see some of the vision he has William of the Bull for its adaptation Pinocchio. It is well known that it will touch on some themes that other adaptations do not, such as death and the pain of loss.

It also seems that it will be worth the director’s struggle to keep the stop-motion. The characters and settings look very good and are quite attractive, this will surely make many see it. This adaptation of the fairy tale will hit some theaters in November already Netflix in December. Will they see her?

