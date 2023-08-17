Gerardo Lissardy

BBC News World

In Guatemala there is a select group that marks the course of the republic beyond the current government and that may maintain its enormous power after the second round of presidential elections on Sunday: the country’s economic elite.

It is a group of companies and families that has attracted international attention both for their appetite as well as their weight in the policies that the State adopts, or fails to adopt.

“Guatemala’s economic elites are considered among the most voracious in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said a recent report on the Quality of Elites in the World, prepared by the Swiss University of Saint Gallen and its partners.

That EQx index, which measures business elites by the value they bring to their societies, ranked Guatemala 125 out of 151 countries this year. In Latin America, the only one that ranked worse in the global ranking is the Venezuelan (145).

The main White House advisor for Latin America, Juan Gonzalez, said in 2021 that in Central America there is “a predatory elite that benefits from the status quo, which is not paying taxes or investing in social programs.” And he cited Guatemala as an example.

“The business sector influences policymaking throughout Latin America, but nowhere more than in Guatemala,” warned a 2006 Inter-American Development Bank report.

To understand why this is happening in the most populous country in Central America, with more than 17 million inhabitants, you first have to travel back in time.

“United and anti-statist”

The history of the Guatemalan oligarchy dates back to colonial times.

For example, the Castillo family, which grew rich from the old beer production monopoly and became one of the most influential in Central America, expanding businesses into sectors such as banking and food, descends from conquistador Bernal Díaz de Castillo, who received encomienda part of what is now Guatemala.

After gaining independence from Spain in 1821 and proclaiming itself a republic, Guatemala went through a series of authoritarian governments that guaranteed land and indigenous labor to the richest and most powerful families, especially coffee producers.

A special moment in this history was the election as Guatemalan president of Jacobo Árbenz, who upon taking office in 1951 promised to “convert Guatemala, from a backward country with a predominantly feudal economy, into a modern and capitalist country.”

For this, Arbenz promoted everything from infrastructure works to agrarian reform in one of the countries in the region with the most inequality in the distribution of land (72% of arable land was in the hands of 2% of the landowners).

The Guatemalan economic elite saw this as a threat to their interests, as did the powerful US corporation United Fruit Company. And in 1954 the United States gave the green light to the coup against Árbenz.

Many believe that this coup, the first by the CIA on the continent during the Cold War, paradoxically entrenched in Guatemala the privileges that the White House is now criticizing.

After the fall of Árbenz and before a civil war broke out in the country that left some 200,000 dead in almost three decades until 1996, big businessmen organized to better defend their interests.

In 1957 they created the Cacif (Coordinating Committee of Agricultural, Commercial, Industrial and Financial Associations), which as a business association today is “probably the most powerful in Latin America”says Gabriel Ondetti, a professor of political science at Missouri State University who is an expert on fiscal policy and land reform in the region.

“Even for Latin America, the Guatemalan elite is exceptionally united and anti-statist,” Ondetti told BBC Mundo.

“It is motivated by the desire to prevent the emergence of a state that could threaten property rights and impose more taxes on elites.”

“Like a match”

A report on social inequality in Guatemala published by Oxfam in 2019 indicated that the 1% of the richest in the country receive the same income as half the population, while large companies concentrate 65% of the benefits generated despite being only 3% of all formal companies.

At the same time, Guatemala has one of the lowest tax collections as a percentage of GDP in Latin America: 14% in 2021, when the regional average was 22% according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In this context, “Cacif operates almost like a political party”, argues economist Juan Alberto Fuentes, who as Guatemalan Finance Minister between 2008 and 2010 tried to promote a progressive tax reform that was rejected by business and Congress.

“Since they are a very concentrated group, they concentrate their spending on advertising and have a very strong influence in the media, so there is also an ideological management on their part,” Fuentes told BBC Mundo. “That is combined with very weak political parties.”

After resigning as minister, Fuentes published a book about his government experience in which he revealed that a group of large Guatemalan businessmen that he described as “the G-8” had more access to President Álvaro Colom’s office than he did.

Among them, he named representatives of the Castillo family brewery, the Gutiérrez-Bosch financial food-real estate conglomerate, Cementos Progreso, sugar mills and the Industrial and Agromercantil banks.

“I am not sure if (they still operate as G-8) but the members of that group continue to be decisive, having a particular veto power and a relationship with the State, with the government, which can be interpreted as an alliance,” he defines. Sources.

“No decisive legislation, particularly in the economic area, is going to be passed without their consent,” he adds.

In 2018, Fuentes appeared involved, along with other former members of the Colom government, in an alleged corruption case. The scandal led to his resignation as Oxfam International chairman, although before the first round of elections in June he said the case had stalled and he did not know if he would face charges.

On July 27, Fuentes announced his self-exile from Guatemala due to a “persecution” he observed against the committee he formed to found Semilla, a party that defines itself as progressive and will contest the ballot on Sunday, although he resigned from it after the scandal. of 2018.

“A weighty opinion”

The president of Cacif, Ignacio Lejarraga, downplays the influence of this business union, for example in preventing Guatemala from having greater controls on domestic competition (which facilitates monopolistic or oligopolistic practices) or regulating the use of water.

“Everyone believes that we have 30 or 40 deputies in Congress; It is a matter for the deputies as such. I can have a veto if I am the president of this republic. I can have an opinion if I am the president of Cacif. It’s very different,” Lejarraga told BBC Mundo.

“We have a weighty opinion,” he says. “And if our weighty opinion helps Guatemala’s current economic conditions to be as good as they are, then I’m glad.”

Businessman in the financial and sugar sectors, Lejarraga declines to comment on the Saint Gallen University report that refers to the voracious reputation of the Guatemalan economic elite and denies that Cacif has “directly” supported any candidate in its institutional history.

However, the country’s businessmen tend to support candidates aligned with their interests.

Thelma Aldana recalls that while she was Attorney General of Guatemala between 2014 and 2018, she had “evidence in view of the illicit electoral financing of some businessmen with former President Jimmy Morales when he was a candidate” in 2015.

“Businessmen approached Jimmy Morales to offer him financing, which is not illegal. Mr. Jimmy Morales told them that it was okay for them to give him financing, but that their names should not appear because he had presented himself as a poor candidate and did not want the population to associate him with businessmen,” Aldana told BBC Mundo. “And they do it like that”.

That group of businessmen investigated for illegal electoral financing, with surnames and companies that Fuentes included in the G-8, gave a conference in 2018 to apologize for their actions.

That same year, then-President Morales announced that he would avoid renewing the mandate of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig), which since its creation at the request of the UN in 2006 had supported several successful anti-corruption investigations.

Former prosecutor Aldana, key in Cicig’s work, was a presidential candidate in 2019 but left Guatemala and obtained political asylum in the US after her country ordered her arrest for a case that she and others saw as persecution by the government of Morales.

Challenge at the polls?

Semilla, the political party that was nominating Aldana and to which Fuentes belonged, surprised in these elections when its current candidate, Bernardo Arévalo, went to the ballot against all odds, with 12% of the votes.

The son of reformist former Guatemalan president Juan José Arévalo who preceded Arbenz, the candidate presented himself as a fighter against corruption and has criticized Cacif for considering him a supporter of the “privileged economy” in the country.

Semilla’s proposals contemplate more government intervention in the economy, public investment in infrastructure, creation of state companies and competition policies.

After the first round of elections in June, a Guatemalan prosecutor sanctioned by the US for hindering the fight against corruption sought to suspend the legal entity of Semilla, which received protection from the Constitutional Court until the end of the elections.

Former first lady Sandra Torres, Colom’s widow, will face Arévalo in the second round after obtaining nearly 16% of the vote with her National Unity of Hope party in an election marked by the number of null votes (17%) and the disqualification of candidates critical of the unpopular president Alejandro Giammattei.

Although Torres is seen as a more conservative option than Arévalo, she comes from social democracy and promoted social assistance programs for the poor, which she now promises to relaunch.

Ondetti believes that the results of the first round, which he witnessed in Guatemala, show the frustration of voters, but believes it is too early to say whether the elections will challenge the country’s economic elite.

“Almost every government since the peace agreement has said they wanted to increase taxes and spending, but in most cases it didn’t happen,” he warns.

“In practice, the forces opposed to these changes have been able to hinder them in one way or another.”

