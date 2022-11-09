How old Grand Theft Auto is? The first game was still launched on MS-DOS and hasn’t come out on a floppy yet. That was on November 28, 1997 to be exact. The game also came out on Windows and not much later on the first PlayStation. So this month it is exactly 25 years ago that GTA came out for the first time.

According to the British news medium express there’s a good chance developer Rockstar will be officially announcing this month’s GTA 6 coming. The developer would use the 25th anniversary as the ideal moment to finally come out with substantive information about the new game, for example with a first teaser or a first trailer.

Rockstar doesn’t have much reason to GTA 6 to keep it a secret for much longer. Earlier this year, someone managed to get into the developer digitally and leave with a bunch of videos. The videos were quickly spread across the internet, so that a lot is already known about the latest GTA.

The date of the unveiling of GTA 6 could be a few days later

If the reveal doesn’t happen on November 28, then December 8 is another good option. Then The Game Awards take place in Los Angeles. This would be a nice stage for Rockstar to reveal a trailer, although we as developers wouldn’t pick a moment where you should share the attention with other game news.