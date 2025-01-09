All eyes of the international community are directed towards Greenland after donald trump insist these days on the possibility of the United States taking control of the territorydependent on Denmark for more than 600 years. The future president has gone so far as to assure that controlling Greenland “is a matter of national security” for the United States in its geopolitical struggle with Russia and China.

More than 2,800 kilometers separate Denmark from Greenland. However, both territories share historical and cultural tiesin addition to economic and strategic interests.

Greenland and Denmark, a union 600 years ago

Greenland was first colonized by the Vikings in the 10th century, becoming a colony of the scandinavian kingdoms. In 1261 it became part of the Kingdom of Norway, and in 1380 of the Kalmar Unionthe unification of the three Scandinavian crowns (Sweden, Norway and Denmark) under Danish control.

Five centuries later, in 1814, the Treaty of Kiel put an end to the unified crown, and Denmark maintained control over Greenlandthe Faroe Islands and Iceland. Since then He administered the island as a colony until he integrated it into his kingdom as a county.in 1953. In 1979, Greenlanders voted in a referendum to have greater autonomy and independence, which they expanded in 2009.

At the moment, Greenland is a constituent nation of the Kingdom of Denmark: manages all your internal policy, but is represented by Copenhagen in matters of defense and foreign relations (although it voted in favor of leaving the EU in 1982, although it maintains important commercial relations with the community bloc through Denmark).





Both territories share ties and interests

The history of Greenland is complex and responds to a colonial legacybut also to historical and cultural links with Denmark dating back more than 600 years.

Furthermore, both territories obtain a mutual benefit of your union: Greenland’s economy and its population benefit from Danish subsidieswhile Denmark has the resources of the island and benefits from the geopolitical presence in the Arctic.