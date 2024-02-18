Wouldn't it be nice if you said on holiday that you were from the Netherlands, so that you wouldn't have to say 'ooh, weed, weed!' is told, but 'roads, roads!'. Because if there's anything we should be known for, it's our ways. Together with Singapore and Hong Kong, the Netherlands has the best infrastructure in the world, according to the World Economic Forum. But there is one thing where even Belgium is ahead of the Netherlands, and that is the GPS signal in tunnels.

If you drive into a tunnel in the Netherlands, your Google Maps will often not work properly. Not a huge disaster, because our tunnels are not that long. The Gaasperdammertunnel near Amsterdam of 3 kilometers is the longest. That tunnel happens to have an exit, but you are not allowed to take it because of very cumbersome markings on the road surface. So you won't really get lost anytime soon.

In other countries there are Bluetooth beacons in the tunnels

So-called Waze Beacons are installed in certain tunnels in Belgium, France, Norway, Mexico and the US, among others. These are Bluetooth devices that ensure that route guidance in the tunnel continues to work flawlessly, even if the GPS signal is lost. These devices (logically) already worked with Waze navigation and since a recent update, Google Maps also works with these Beacons. These beacons are not installed in every tunnel in Belgium.

A Waze spokesperson confirms to TopGear Netherlands that there are no Beacons in the tunnels in the Netherlands. The choice lies with the road manager, in this case Rijkswaterstaat. It is not a major adjustment to install the Bluetooth beacons; the devices fit in your hand. Perhaps it will come in the future, although you may wonder what the need is in the Netherlands.

Can I use the beacons in Belgium?

This Beacon function is not enabled by default and must be enabled in the settings. For now, it only works within Google Maps on Android devices. Too bad for iPhone users, but for Dutch people who don't cross the border, it doesn't matter much. Just make sure you don't accidentally get lost in the Princess Margriet Tunnel.