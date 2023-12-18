Some countries are more generous in providing subsidies for EVs than others. In Cyprus the government almost gives you a free electric car, while in Germany you are now being left behind. The government decided rather abruptly to stop the EV pocket money. And that's a shame for people who have just ordered a car there, because they are missing out on a lot of money.

The original plan was to stop the compensation after New Year's Eve, but the German government suddenly decided that it had to be ready much sooner. Buyers of an EV could receive 6,750 euros, of which 4,500 euros came from the government. Car brands had to cough up the rest. Partly thanks to this bonus, 15 million electric cars should be on the road in Germany by 2030.

Why is Germany stopping subsidies for electric cars?

On December 16, 2023, the government announced its plan to end the subsidy earlier. The day the money tap turned off? December 17, 2023. The government is calling it quits because there is a gap of 17 billion euros in the budget for 2024. Because New Year's Eve is just around the corner, money needs to be saved quickly. And what is easier than abolishing a subsidy?

The abrupt decision is especially disappointing for buyers who have just ordered and paid for their EV, but have not yet registered the car. They can no longer apply for the subsidy, which means that their electric car can instantly become almost 7,000 euros more expensive. According to the ADAC, the German government is making a mistake by now abolishing the subsidy for electric cars.

'There are only three electric cars on the German market that cost less than 30,000 euros. It is hoped that there will now be more competition, which will cause prices to drop. Manufacturers should also increase the supply of cheaper vehicles,” he said ADAC if the German government wants to achieve its 2030 target. Nothing is yet known about a possible return of the subsidy.