Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 05/12/2023 – 21:34

After the snow came the ice, causing new inconvenience to passengers on trains and planes. But what explains the fact that Europe’s largest economy is so unprepared for extreme winter weather? It’s a curious thing that, at the same time, exposes the effects of the sudden arrival of winter in Germany.

Due to the snow and ice, many people in the southern state of Bavaria had to wait longer to receive letters and packages. The reason is that there are almost no trains or buses running, and delivery service employees are unable to get to work.

The situation was even worse for many passengers on international flights waiting at Munich airport. Some had to wait days to board connecting flights.

Hundreds of people had to spend the night on cots and sun loungers at Germany’s second largest airport. The atmosphere was tense, but also understanding, airport spokesman Henner Euting told DW.

Last weekend it snowed the equivalent of an entire winter season. “The snow was quite wet and compacted, making it difficult to remove,” she explained.

After the snow was finally cleared, operations at the airport resumed, but only for a brief period. After the airport was hit by a hailstorm, all flights had to be canceled once again.

Blocked railways

The fact that many passengers were redirected to Frankfurt airport ended up creating some bottlenecks. Rail travel to the city in the central region of the country was also not possible, as trains were prevented from leaving the central station in the Bavarian capital.

After this weekend’s blizzard, getting the railroads back to normal is a complicated task. The catenaries – the railway’s overhead cables – were damaged in more than 80 places due to the bad weather.

According to German train operator Deutsche Bahn, the situation is still far from normal, with rail traffic being seriously affected until Wednesday night (06/12). Passengers are advised to cancel their trips to Munich.

With all these failures, it is increasingly questioned whether the chaos could have been avoided, and how much it would have cost. This is something difficult to quantify, says Michael Santos from the German company H&Z Consultoria Empresarial, which works with logistics and supply chains. He estimates that the costs in euros would be in the three-digit million dollar range.

But how can you be better prepared? Are other northern European countries, such as Norway, Sweden or Finland, simply more technically advanced?

There was not much talk about chaos at airports or disruptions at train stations in these countries. Oslo airport, for example, is considered the most punctual in Europe, according to the European aviation safety organization Eurocontrol, despite the location having between 50 and 60 days of snow every year.

Record snowfall

In Scandinavia, significantly larger capacities are available. Furthermore, “the level of use of these airports is in no way comparable to Munich or Frankfurt”, says logistics specialist Santos. He says the amount of snow from last weekend exceeded all clearing capabilities. “The arrival of winter, especially in Bavaria, represents a truly exceptional situation.”

Between Friday and Saturday Munich received 44 centimeters of snow, something unprecedented for a day since rainfall records began. The previous record occurred in December 1938, with 43 centimeters of snow in 24 hours.

Munich Airport’s winter service has been on standby since the beginning of November. Between 150 and 200 employees work two shifts of 12 hours each – which was not enough to control this weekend’s chaos.

However, transport and infrastructure expert Thomas Puls from the German Institute of Economics (IW) in Cologne says airports and railways could be better prepared to deal with huge amounts of snow.

Being prepared for these large amounts of snow also requires a high level of effort. “In the case of Scandinavian airports, for example, this situation occurs every year, but in Germany this has not happened for a long time,” says Puls

Railway infrastructure “in ICU”

In the case of Deutsche Bahn, however, it cannot be said that the system only reaches its limit in cases of extreme weather. Even without all this snow, there are usually delays due to various reasons such as rain, heat, or even the autumn leaves.

“The railway infrastructure is a patient in an ICU, not so much due to climate events, but because of the phase without investment that has lasted too long”, says Santos. “Now we are paying the bill for this, and the vulnerability is very high. It is not necessary to go through climate chaos like last weekend.”

Santos is more cautious when analyzing airports. Of course, capacity can also be increased, still, it is always a cost-benefit analysis. “We experienced a once-in-a-decades event that resulted in fewer cancellations than a typical strike at Lufthansa or Deutsche Bahn. Having significantly more personnel and material capacity available for this is simply disproportionate.”