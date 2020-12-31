The Israeli tactics are correct. By March, 60 percent of the population should be vaccinated. With that they very soon achieved herd immunity. In Germany, according to current plans, this value will not be reached until late summer at the earliest. It is therefore urgently important in this country to rethink vaccination plans.

The vaccine is an extremely important factor for more speed. Currently, Israel is likely to get four to 5.6 million doses from Biontech / Pfizer by the end of January. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, Germany has three to four million in this period. So the government has to take decisive action.

The changed planning then includes vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible. The government should now, as soon as possible, in the previous endangered groups 1 to 3, allow anyone who wants to have the vaccination.

Why? Against the background of the fear of a shortage of the vaccine and in contrast to a humiliating prioritization that makes defiant, this would be the most effective advertisement.

If you combine that with a quasi-ultimatum, then the hope is that the willing will break the door down. So one would have to say by the end of April everyone in groups 1 to 3 will receive the vaccination, they just have to come to the doctor or the vaccination center. But then there will be others until the end of August. Means: if you don’t want to, you have to wait.

Vaccination around the clock – this is how Israel does it

When things get tight again towards autumn, those who hesitated before will probably think twice about whether they want to miss the second chance. This means that you really vaccinate the people you need at exactly the right time.

A modified vaccination strategy also includes attracting more doctors and using them in a targeted manner. Family doctors, for example, are trained as vaccinators, and almost all specialists also have a vaccination certificate.

If this potential were used, Germany would be through with the vaccinations in a quarter. However, the government would have to organize the distribution with the doctors’ associations. At the moment, the statutory health insurance physicians do not even know where and when they can have themselves and their staff vaccinated.

Lastly: In Israel, the responsible vaccination stations, which are open around the clock, plan seven days a week. This is more than a tactic – this is strategy.