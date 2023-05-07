It’s been almost a week since moving in Shakira and their children to Miami, with which they seek to start a new life after the separation of the Colombian singer and former soccer player Gerard Piqué, which was announced in June 2022. In this sense, both reached a conciliation, since the minors milan and sasha they were in the midst of breaking up both public figures. In the agreement that was announced, it was said that the interpreter of “Monotonía” would be the one with whom the minors would live, but it was learned that the former athlete could take his offspring to Barcelona in the coming weeks.

Shakira and her children are already in Miami

After his arrival in Miami, United States, Shakira was captured by the press next to her brother Tonino with a real estate agent, as she would be looking for a bigger house for the well-being of her children. It is recalled that the interpreter from Barranquilla launched a request to the press to respect the privacy of her heirs.

Along the same lines, Gerard Piqué arrived in North America a few days ago to visit Sahsa and Milan for the first time after moving with his mother. In the agreement reached by the parents, it is up to the former athlete to spend 10 days a month with the minors.

Shakira and her children reside in Miami.

Why could Piqué take his children to Barcelona?

Shakira He would be about to separate for a while from his children, since Gerard Piqué is responsible for spending the holidays with Milan and Sasha, according to the conciliation regarding custody that the famous characters agreed to. Although the agreement mentions that the mother will be the one who spends most of the time with the minors, her father will be the one who accompanies them on the days that they do not have classes for summer and winter vacations. So they would be going back to Barcelona very soon.

“Gerard Piqué will go to look for his children in Miami, he will bring them to Barcelona and there will be no new trip to Miami until September,” said Spanish journalist Lorena Vázquez, who has closely followed the issue of the breakup.