That there are lonely singles in the area looking for you, that your son has a new number and could use some money or the specified consumption of a new car. These are all things that you really should no longer believe in 2023. The European Union wants to do something about the latter, which is why EU countries are going to collect real consumption figures.

It is not a big deal that the specified consumption in the brochure is often incorrect. The numbers are still very useful for comparison. That is why it is a legal requirement that cars from 2021 and newer keep track of fuel or electricity consumption. From May 20, 2023 garages in the EU must read this consumption during a service or periodic inspection and pass it on to the authorities.

Read also: For example, the Netherlands wants to keep track of how many kilometers you drive for road pricing

The EU states: ‘Such data [het verbruik, red.] may be collected either through direct data transfer from vehicles to manufacturers or through their authorized dealers or repairers when they receive vehicles for service or repair and the on-board data needs to be read for other purposes.’

The car may already do it itself, without a garage

Incidentally, it is also possible that the garage does not transfer the data to the EU, but that the car already does that itself. If a car from 2021 or newer is connected to the manufacturer (which is often the case nowadays), the consumption data will already be passed on.

Incidentally, you can also refuse, according to the same publication from the EU: ‘The collection of actual data and the VINs must be completely transparent and vehicle owners must therefore have the option of refusing to make that data available to manufacturers or during roadworthiness tests. to set.’