Is it correct to call the gamers who play online video games as athletes? Well!! Many gamers consider themselves athletes, just because they are good at online gaming. Isn’t it weird?

Due to the increasing popularity of online video games, people have started considering video games as Sports. But, that’s not right. Many factors show that gamers are not athletes.

If you are wondering how to spot a gamer, then one of the major factors is online gaming lacks physical activity while actual sports include the movement of your body.

Apart from this, we have more criteria, that give you a clear picture of why gamers are not considered athletes.

Can You Consider Gamers As Athletes?

No, gamers are not considered as Athletes. Gamers are those who are playing online video games where athletes are professional Real Sports players.

Gamers and athletes are two different categories and should not be compared together. Here we have some reasons to gain clarity on this topic.

8 Reasons Why Gamers Are Not Athletes

As online gaming is in higher demand in today’s world, there could be confusion about whether video games should be considered Sports or not. The answer is No.

Here are some of the reasons which show that gamers are not considered Athletes.

Lack Of Physical Activity

Unlike Real Sports, gaming does not require physical activity. In online gaming, you just need to sit in one place and play the game. While in Sports like cricket, basketball, and football, you have to move your whole body to play that game.

Limited Social Interaction

Sports require a lot of Social interaction like communication, leadership, cooperation, and friendship. While in online gaming, the Social Interaction with other players is very limited. You just interact with one another verbally in online mode.

Subjective Nature Of Video Games

Rules and regulations are lost in Video games. Each sports game has its own set of rules and regulations that need to be followed by every player to win or play the Sport.

Insufficient Physical Infrastructure

Traditional Sports require a large amount of space like ground, field, and arenas, for playing. But, online video games do not require a large physical infrastructure. Just a single small room and online video game set up.

Inclusion Of Chance And Luck

Even after a good performance of a player in Video games, their victory or defeat depends on Chance or Luck. Whereas nothing like this happens in Sports games. In sports, the winning or loss of players depends upon their skills and abilities.

Mental Skills Are Insufficient

Mental skills are required for both types of gaming. In video games, mental skills are limited while in sports like chess, you have to devote all of your mental and thinking skills to the game.

Health Risks

Online Video games require a lot of sitting in one place which can automatically lead to health issues like obesity, body pain, muscle pain, and more. Whereas in traditional sports, outdoor games result in good physical health.

Lack Of Historical Significance

Every real sport has its history and significance whereas online video games have no history. They are just created and people start to play them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are eSports Players Athletes?

No, esports players are not athletes because they do not fall under the criteria of athletic gaming.

Should An Athlete Play Video Games?

Yes, an athlete plays video games as it will increase their focus as well as mental skills.

What Is The Difference Between eSports And Real Sports?

The major difference between eSports and Real Sports are- eSports requires all the players to be available together via the internet whereas in Real Sports players need to be available physically on the field.

Is Gaming A Sport Or Not?

Sports include physical body movements. But, gaming is not related to any kind of physical activity. So, gaming should not be considered as a sport.

Conclusion

Well!! These could be the main reasons why gamers are not athletes. Athlete sports require a full body as well as mental concentration while online games only require insufficient mental and body concentration.

So, with all these discussions, it is clear that gamers are not athletes. The players who play the proper outdoor sports are considered athletes.