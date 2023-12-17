He called the “American dream” became a aspiration too ambitious for the current socioeconomic context of the United States. As an almost unattainable premise, only a few will be able to achieve this life goal that once was – and still is – the desire of many Americans.

According to a recent analysis of the financial site Investopedia, It takes about $3,400,000 over the course of a lifetime to achieve the “American Dream.”. A utopia for several of the people who come across this article.

Just look at the data 1,700,000 dollars that Georgetown University threw on the average lifetime earnings of a typical US worker to realize that this aspiration is reserved for a few.

The American dream is almost impossible to achieve

But what is the “American dream”? Investopedia took into account some variables to prepare the figure of US$3,400,000 necessary to fulfill it. Study a career, get married, have children, buy a house and a car, and send your children to college. These are some of the items that make up this list.

Buying a house is one of the goals that make up the “American dream” in the US.

In a summary, he assigned a price to each of the living expenses that would apply to this concept, although he clarified that there may be variations, for example, in the number of children who go to university, pets and the number of purchased cars.

Concept by concept, the figures were: