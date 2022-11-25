Why Fratelli di Crozza is not on air today: the reason | November 25, 2022, Nine

Why today, November 25, 2022, Fratelli di Crozza is not broadcast on Nove? Maurizio Crozza’s show today is not aired with the tenth episode of this edition because the comedian tested positive for Covid after undergoing a swab. This is why tonight on the Nine a Best of is proposed with extracts from the sketches and imitations of the previous episodes, called Crozza’s best brothers. When is it back on air? Obviously the program will be back on the air with new episodes as soon as Maurizio Crozza becomes negative from Covid. The unedited episode will be retrieved after the season aired.

As always, the Ligurian comedian is very good at finding and imitating the hottest characters of the moment, especially politicians. In this edition, he launched among the new personalities the Nobel prize for physics, Giorgio Parisi and the newly crowned King Charles III grappling with the “real” difficulties of daily life, but also the premier Giorgia Meloni and Enrico Letta.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Fratelli di Crozza is not on air today, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? The program is broadcast in the early evening every Friday on the Nove, on the 9 button of digital terrestrial television. Fratelli di Crozza can be viewed in streaming on discovery+, the Warner Bros. Discovery group platform, where it is possible to exclusively review all the complete episodes of past seasons.