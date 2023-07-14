tips Tired of belly fat? Experts give tips to reduce five types of tummies

Sit-ups may strengthen your abs, but unfortunately they won’t rid you of excess belly fat. What you can do about this? That depends on the cause of your tummy. Endocrinologist Prof. Roman Vangoitsenhoven and dietician Sanne Mouha list five different types of tummies and explain how you can tackle them. “If you sleep badly, cortisol production remains active at night, which means that fat accumulates more quickly on your stomach.”