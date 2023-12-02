vor a few weeks, Frankfurt’s head of mobility, Wolfgang Siefert (The Greens), stood on a podium in the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was once again about his traffic policy, in these minutes about the bollards on Cronstettenstrasse in Frankfurt’s Nordend. Siefert explained that its construction was a decision by the local council in order to reduce the alternative traffic coming from the traffic-calmed Oeder Weg. “Please, magistrate, set up a diagonal barrier,” they said: “And we said, we’ll do that.” The audience grumbled when Siefert said that. A spectator was outraged. “Who decided this?” she shouted across the hall, irritation and indignation in her voice. Siefert repeated: “The local citizens have decided this, we have to recognize that.”

The scene illustrated two phenomena. On the one hand, how the city government often uses the will of the lowest local political level in Frankfurt: If a head of department likes what the district parliaments have to say, their importance is confirmed. If the head of department doesn’t like it, he simply rejects your request. That is his right; with a few exceptions, the district parliaments have no decision-making power. They formulate requests and proposals, they make suggestions, but they don’t get through with many things or don’t receive an answer from the Römer town hall for months, sometimes years.