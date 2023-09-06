Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Political instability in West and Central Africa is increasing. France’s colonial past and current interests have come under fire.

Libreville/Paris – After Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, there was also a coup in Gabon on August 30th. All four states not only share the West African situation, but also a French colonial past. A reason for the similar fates of the countries? At least in part, believes Ulf Laessing, Sahel expert from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

“The former French colonies adopted the French model of a very centralized state with a very strong president and a weak parliament with no real power. The result is that in many former colonies, corrupt elites have emerged that control power and budgets,” Laessing said in an interview fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

In addition, according to him, “Mali, Niger and also Burkina Faso suffer from extreme poverty, a weak to non-existent state, corruption and an advance of jihadists”. Furthermore, since independence from France can never meet the expectations of the populations, Laessing added. “That quickly leads to calls for the military, who announce that they will clean up the mismanagement and corruption. The problem with this is that the military often quickly get used to the power and the privileges that come with it.” Is that also the case in Gabon?

“Anti-Western-inspired pro-democracy movements” favored Gabon coup

Brice Oligui Nguema, head of the Presidential Guard, has now been appointed as the new ruler in Gabon. Shortly before, according to official results, President Ali Bongo had been elected for a third term. However, there were serious doubts as to whether the voting was free and fair. After all, the Bongo family, which has ruled autocratically for more than 50 years, has long been accused of corruption. But the putschists themselves would “quickly become part of the elite without reforming the non-functioning state,” explained Laessing.

“It was foreseeable that such a structure would collapse sooner or later,” said West Africa expert Olaf Bernau fr.de. The timing was also “unsurprising”. According to Bernau, “anti-Western-inspired pro-democracy movements” and the rest of the coups in the Sahel have created a prime opportunity. Similar to Niger, the high military had previously benefited from “corruption, clientelism and impunity” just like the rest of the elite.

Last weekend, Nguema promised to lead the Central African country to more democracy. The suspension of all state institutions is a temporary measure, he promised, without naming concrete steps or a timetable for new elections. It remains to be seen “whether it is just a question of a chair shift within the ruling circles or the beginning of a change‘ Bernau said.

This shot shows supporters of the putschists in Gabon cheering on the police. (Archive photo) © Betiness Mackosso/dpa/AP

Coup wave in Africa: France may feel “not called to remain engaged”

In France, the former colonies are viewed with concern and even threatened to withdraw support if the situation does not calm down. “There is certainly a political crisis in many countries in West Africa,” President said Emmanuel Macron the magazine LePoint in August. “But if there is a coup and if the fight against terrorism is not the priority of the new rulers, France does not feel compelled to remain engaged. That is indeed dramatic for the countries concerned,” stressed the Liberal. Since taking office, he has represented an Africa policy that is no longer based on a security logic. “I believe in a policy of partnership, where France represents its interests and is committed to Africa’s success,” said Macron.

It is indeed correct that France is still committed to its interests. “Up until recently, France has repeatedly asserted its influence and has shown no willingness to distance itself from its ‘hard’ interests,” said Bernau. He referred to statements by Macron in 2017, according to which one wanted to end the age of “Franceafrique”. Only in March offered the head of state to the former colonies “equal cooperation”.. To this day, however, Paris has not distanced itself from core interests such as uranium, oil and the defense of individual French companies.

French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting with Gabon’s ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba. The photo was taken on March 1, 2023. © Witt Jacques/ABACA/Imago

France’s stance on colonial past has many ‘literally incensed’

If Ulf Laessing has his way, France will continue to lose influence in West Africa. After Niger and Gabon, even Chad could soon come into focus “where a military ruler who is allied with Paris rules”. In the 17 million state there is “a strong anti-French mood” anyway. Basically, the French are perceived as arrogant, also because the colonial past has never been dealt with. These are things that “play into the hands of the Russian disinformation campaign,” as Laessing put it.

Olaf Bernau agrees: “France has never apologized for the violence and long-term effects of colonialism. And to this day, France is not interested in the opinions and attitudes of the people of these countries, which literally drives many to rage.” The putsches in West and Central Africa would result in “the long arm of France” in many states “becoming ever shorter politically”. (nak)