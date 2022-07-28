He would undoubtedly have liked to have attached a fifth title to it, but that is no longer the case. Sebastian Vettel will retire as an F1 driver after this season. Ahead of last week’s French GP, the 35-year-old driver said “there is a clear intent to continue” when asked about his future with the team, but has now decided it’s time to end his record-breaking career.

“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula 1 over the past 15 years – there are far too many to list and thank,” Seb said in a statement. “Although our results were not as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.”

He mentions a few people anyway: ‘I really enjoyed working with such a great group of people. Everyone – Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the senior managers, the engineers, the mechanics and the rest of the team – are ambitious, capable, knowledgeable, dedicated and friendly, and I wish them all the best.”

There are not many races left this season. “I hope that the work I did last year and continue to do this year will be helpful in developing a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard between now and the end of the year as I can do my best with that goal in mind, and in the last ten races as always.’

Why Sebastian Vettel is going to retire

“The decision to retire was a difficult one for me, and I thought about it for a long time. At the end of the year I want to take a little more time to think about what I will focus on in the future. It is very clear to me that as a father I want to spend more time with my family, but today is not about saying goodbye,” Vettel added.

“It’s more about thanking everyone, not least the fans. Formula 1 could not exist without their passionate support,” he concluded. Vettel has become more vocal on social and environmental issues in recent years, earning him worldwide respect off the track.

The Sebastian Vettel is the youngest world champion in F1

It goes without saying that Vettel is one of the most successful drivers to ever race in F1. In 2010, at the age of 23, he became the youngest world champion ever, kicking off a run of four world titles in a row with Red Bull.

He then made the move to Ferrari in 2015 and although he was close behind Lewis Hamilton for the championship in 2017 and 2018, he never managed to match the success of childhood hero Michael Schumacher with the Maranello team.

Then came Aston Martin

Vettel chose to join the new Aston Martin team in early 2021, and although he took the podium in his sixth race with the British team, the car was not good enough to consistently take many points.

Seb can look back on 53 wins (only Hamilton and Schumacher have more), 122 podium finishes and 57 pole positions since he debuted with BMW Sauber in 2007. And of course he has ten more races to improve on those results…