Formula 1 has actually been a ridiculous success since its inception in 1950. Okay, sure, in the early days it was mainly a party for descendants of wealthy families and inveterate freebooters. In general, however, the races have always been well attended and there has been a lot of enthusiasm for the sport. Logically, initially mainly from Europe, but certainly from the 1960s, the sport also quickly became popular in Japan and South America, for example. Bernie saw it happen, collected the rights and became very rich.

However, there was always an exception to the above. Namely Zandvoort America. Formula 1 never got off the ground in America. The reason was never so clear. There were occasionally quite nice F1 drivers from America, such as Phil Hill, Dan Gurney, Peter Revson, Mario Andretti (okay, kind of American), Eddie Cheever and last but not least Scott Speed. America also has a large car industry. Ford often delivered winning engines. For a country that likes the pinnacle wants to be of everything, it was strange that people were the pinnacle of motorsport left left.

Perhaps it was the lack of races in ‘Murica, coupled with the unfavorable start times for America of the races in Europe. Several attempts have been made to remedy this problem. The race was on for a long time Watkins Glen. ‘The Glen’ is a beautiful, traditional circuit near New York. At least, in the American definition of ‘nearby’. The circuit is located in New York State, only about 400 kilometers from New York City. However, in the 1980s, like Zandvoort, it was already too old, too dangerous and too unpopular for Formula 1.

The circus sought refuge on various street circuits in major cities. A bit like Formula E is doing these days. Most of the time, however, this was done without much success. Races in Dallas, Phoenix and Detroit failed to catch on with the public and soon disappeared from the calendar. Perhaps the biggest mockery, however, was the Caesar Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas.

Despite the fact that the race in 1981 was the podium for the season’s finale (Piquet finished fifth and thus stole his first title from Carlos Reutemann), no one really had fun in the race. This was partly due to the uninspiring layout and location of the track. It was also jokingly referred to as the Caesar Palace Car Park. A look at the layout shows that they were probably right.

More than forty years later, however, things are all different. Formula 1 is finally here boom business in the United States. Many attribute it to Netflix and the Drive to Survive series. Or maybe it’s just modern technology and the magic of time-shifted viewing. Anyway; Formula 1 now belongs to Americans and the home market has been successfully warmed up to it.

More races in America are now not so much the hoped-for catalyst to make F1 popular, but to exploit the popularity. Next season there will be three F1 races in America. In addition to the races in Miami and Austin, there will now be another race in Las Vegas. Fortunately, however, that will not happen on the above job. That is no longer possible, because where it once was there are now some buildings.

Unique to the race is that the Formula 1 organization organizes it itself. You might think ‘huh, who will do the other races then?’. Well, in principle all other races are organized by another organization acting as race promoter. This can be a government, but also a private party or a mix of both. The organization then pays an amount to Liberty Media to hold a Formula 1 race, after which the circus comes to visit.

The amounts that are paid for this differ quite a bit and are the result of horse trading. On average, Liberty Media charges around thirty million for this privilege. However, circuits like Spa and Silverstone have a little more power to get a better price than any new race in the sandbox. Simply because die hard fans getting angry when all ‘traditional circuits’ disappear from the calendar. No one, on the other hand, will lament very much if the Bahrain Grand Prix disappears.

However, Las Vegas will be unique (for now) in that the Formula 1 organization itself acts as the organizer and promoter of the event. To this end, it has also dug into its pockets to make things possible. Although this is a street circuit, for example, there will be a permanent ‘base’, which functions as a paddock, but from which the race is also set up. For next year’s race, this place will also be used to fabricate the crash barriers. Reportedly, the piece of land on which this base rests has been paid for 240 million dollars alone.

In addition, there are the challenges of every street circuit, but perhaps one level higher. To avoid a boring track like that of the 1980s, the famous ‘Strip’ had to be driven, the street where all the major hotels and the like are located. However, those hotels have guests, some of whom may not even be up for the race.

In addition, there are employees, supplies must be maintained, et cetera. At the same time, all medical staff must have somewhere to go and quick access to the circuit. Everyone should be able to go in and out everywhere. Designing the circuit is always a challenge between creating a cool track and guaranteeing durability. Carsten Tilke, son of Hermann Tilke, explains:

Of course, in a city, you are restricted by the buildings, but we also try then to get the most out of it. Sometimes you can influence [the racing] a bit. If the roads are wide you can shift them a little bit, where to position the track, how is the radius of the corner, try to use corner combinations, where you have attack, overtake, counter-attack, so you have, like, cool racing action. Carsten Tilke, not related to Carsten Jancker

Perhaps that is why a smaller party simply could not manage to organize this event. Anyway, Formula 1 is putting all the chips on Las Vegas to become even more popular in America. He. makes. ‘M. Ordinary. Good choice, or would you rather put the value of your house on green during the roulette?

