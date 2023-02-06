How much more streamlined are energy drink cans since Red Bull became an F1 team? How much more downforce do the trucks carrying the cans generate? No, Red Bull has no use for all knowledge. The can manufacturer participates in the publicity and the team is nothing more than a marketing gun. And that’s why Ford is such an excellent match for Red Bull as an engine supplier in 2026.

Honda has delivered a fantastic engine, we can say that after two championships. But we also dare to say that they do very little outside the job. Look at our corner of the world. Max Verstappen is one of the most popular and best-known athletes in the Netherlands (and Belgium) ever, but Honda does not play a whistle with it.

Honda does nothing with the popularity

The principle of ‘race on Sunday, sell on Monday’ may be less valid these days, but the popularity of Verstappen, Drive to Survive and the F1 accelerates everything. So you would expect dealers to use this to attract people to the showrooms, but in practice it remains icy silent. In 2022, Honda will sell just over 1,000 cars in the Netherlands.

Everyone benefits from Max, except Honda

Even the Jumbo – which makes a considerably smaller investment than Honda – knows how to make better use of the popularity of Max Verstappen and Red Bull. At least in the Netherlands. And that while Red Bull itself has one of the best marketing teams in the world, because they get billions of people worldwide to pay more than 2 euros for a can of sugar water.

Sure, Honda is trying a few things. For example, they came up with an advertisement for the Honda E in which Verstappen even looks bored in the thumbnail. It’s quite embarrassing. Honda recently released a promo for the Civic Type R, but Verstappen cannot convince viewers that he is behind the wheel for pleasure. They don’t look closely at Red Bull.

Ford understands it a lot better

Ford seems to understand the whole marketing story a lot better. Already at the announcement, they cram Verstappen and Pérez into an electric van with 2,000 hp and a Mach-E with 1,400 hp. Ford understands that you don’t win souls by cramming the drivers right into a Ford Puma with a forced story. Tire smoke, authentic reactions and good entertainment.

Ford undoubtedly gets a lot of knowledge from F1, but it is also a marketing tool for the car brand. The American brand will also have to convince shareholders that it makes sense to continue pumping millions into an F1 engine, because prize money alone does not keep the lights on in the factories.

It remains to be seen, but we immediately have the idea that Ford understands what they have started a lot better. Of course, in the end it’s about the results on the track and Ford has to prove itself there first, but the two parties speak much more the same language. And that can result in a lot of fun besides the job.