In the United Kingdom, new cases have doubled in ten years, and the situation is similar in other countries. Possible explanations include the high consumption of ultra-processed foods and environments with low microbial contamination. Milk, eggs, peanuts, wheat: many people panic just by looking at these foods, since eating them can even be fatal. Many people are also allergic to hazelnuts, soy, and crustaceans, among others. And this number is growing.

According to a recent study by Imperial College London, the estimated number of new cases of food allergies in the UK has doubled in ten years: from 76 cases per 100,000 people in 2008 to 160 cases per 100,000 people in 2018, meaning that around 1.1% of the UK population is allergic to some food.

However, this is not just a British problem. According to an analysis published in 2023, 8% of children and 10% of adults worldwide suffer from food allergies. The majority of people affected live in industrialized countries and cities.

What is an allergy?

In the case of an allergy, the immune system reacts inappropriately to a substance that is normally harmless. This immune reaction can manifest itself in the form of rashes, swelling, nausea, fever or asthma.

Sometimes the immune response triggered is so strong that it can lead to anaphylactic shock and, therefore, life-threatening circulatory collapse. According to a 2021 analysis published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, nuts, cow’s milk and shellfish are the most common triggers of anaphylaxis worldwide.

Given the potential danger to life posed by food allergies, researchers say the rising numbers are alarming. Compounding this, the British study says, is that people in poorer areas potentially have less access to life-saving emergency medicines.

How does a food allergy develop?

Genetic predisposition plays a major role in the development of food allergies. Children of parents with allergies have a higher risk of becoming allergic themselves. However, researchers believe that genetics is not the answer to everything.

The number of allergies in urban and industrialized environments is higher than in rural and more natural environments. For this reason, one of the causes of food allergies can be found in our lifestyle, says Margitta Worm, professor of immunomodulation in allergic diseases at the Charité hospital in Berlin. “We live in an environment with low microbial contamination,” she explains.

What initially seems like good news is actually a problem. That’s because microbes influence so-called T cells, which have many different subsets.

“So-called helper T cells play a decisive role in allergies,” explains Worm. They are the cells that trigger the excessive immune response in the case of an allergy.

“The microbes promote the formation of T cells in a direction that counteracts the allergy.” And not only are they more common on farms than in the city, they are also found more in fresh foods than in ultra-processed foods.

Therefore, researchers firmly believe that the gut microbiome plays a decisive role in the development of food allergies. In other words: a poor diet is not only the cause of many diseases, but also a possible gateway to allergies.

How can we avoid food allergies?

“The safest way is to avoid the food in question,” says Worm. “But there are people who are allergic to peanut meal, for example.” In such cases, they should always have an emergency kit with adrenaline, which clears the airways in the event of an allergic reaction and stabilizes circulation, thus combating anaphylactic shock.

For a long time, doctors advised pregnant women to avoid allergens like peanuts and to keep them away from young children. “But studies have shown that avoiding peanuts increases the risk of allergies.” Pregnant women can reduce their children’s risk of allergies by breastfeeding and eating as many fresh, less processed foods as possible.

A healthy diet from an early age can also reduce the risk of allergies.

If, despite all efforts, a food allergy develops, treatment options are still limited.

Can food allergies be treated?

For a long time, there has been little progress in developing effective medications for food allergies, Worm says. Among other things, manufacturers have shied away from the risks associated with clinical trials in patients to test a drug’s effectiveness.

Immunotherapy, like that used for hay fever (also known as seasonal allergic rhinitis), is only available for peanut allergies, Worm says. It involves gradually exposing people to increasingly higher doses of the allergen to build up their immune system’s tolerance. According to Worm, the therapy is only approved for young people between the ages of four and 18.

In the US, the antibody drug Xolair has also been approved for the treatment of all types of food allergies since early 2024. This drug binds to and weakens the immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibody that triggers the allergic reaction. The risk of severe allergic reactions is reduced. However, this drug also does not permanently cure food allergies.