After the attack against President Nicolás Maduro, in 2018, Venezuela further restricted the use of drones in its territory. Said frustrated attack was carried out with one of these devices, so security agencies control any overflight with one of these devices.

From confiscation to jail are some of the consequences of using drones on neighboring soil. To operate them, a certification and authorization from the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics is necessary, but there are also prohibitions and flight specifications. Otherwise, the person could end up in prison.

This June 5 Carlos Debíais was released, who on November 12, 2021 was arrested while making some aerial videos near the Amuay refinery, in the central-western state of Falcón.

The State accused him of executing terrorist acts by alleging that he was flying over the Amuay Refining Complex. According to the Venezuelan norm, It is not allowed to operate near steel, electric power and petrochemical facilities; military, police or prison facilities.

Carlos Debíais was arrested on November 12, 2021.

In addition to terrorism, Debiais was charged with criminal association and airspace violation.

From November 15 to December 15, 2021, the man was missing and his relatives did not know his whereabouts. Subsequently, he appeared in the cells of the Military Counter-Intelligence Directorate in Caracas.

On March 23, 2022, he was transferred to the El Rodeo II Judicial Confinement Center, half an hour from the Venezuelan capital, and although his release ticket arrived in April of that year, it was not until a few days ago that he was released.

The young man’s family and defense attorneys argued that he did not take pictures of the refinery but yes – due to ignorance – he flew over his equipment near the house of military personnel, what could be the reason for the arrest.

#Venezuela After more than a year of his unjust arbitrary detention, photojournalist Carlos Debiais was finally able to hug his parents without the restrictions of imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/1AzOoPL6iw — Obs. V. of Prisons (@oveprisiones) June 7, 2023

The police officers raided the young man’s house and took the photographic and video equipment. The photographer had recently returned to the country because he had audiovisual projects abroad.

Through the Twitter account of the Ministry of the Interior and Justice, they expressed on that occasion: “Yesterday the citizen Carlos Germán Debiais García was arrested with a remotely piloted vehicle; he was making flights in the surroundings of the Amuay refinery, the GNB managed to apprehend him and we are in full investigation ”.

The Venezuelan Prison Observatory, Human Rights Watch, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, and Amnesty International They denounced on several occasions the detention described as arbitrary.

Stories like these repeat themselves. There are even those who have preferred not to recover their drones when they have been intercepted in order not to go to jail.

At the moment, the prohibition of operations of these equipment is in force until December 8 of this year, except for those who have their permits.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS