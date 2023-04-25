Why Fiorello’s Viva Rai 2 is not on the air: the reason and when it returns, 25 April

Why isn’t Fiorello’s Viva Rai 2 broadcast today – April 25, 2023 – on Rai 2? We tell you right away: as announced by Fiorello, the show will not be aired on 24 and 25 April 2023 to respect the Liberation Day bridge. Today, April 25, is in fact a public holiday, the day of liberation from fascism, and for the occasion all the staff of Viva Rai 2 are enjoying the long weekend and a couple of days off. The show didn’t even air yesterday. On the other hand, many Italians will be out these days, taking advantage of the bridge with the weekend just ended.

When he returns

But when is Fiorello’s Viva Rai 2 coming back? The very early morning show will be back on air regularly starting from Wednesday 26 April 20023, immediately after the Libation feast, with the episodes that will close this very successful first edition. How many episodes? In all, from the first to the last, 115 shows of 45 minutes will be broadcast. All on Rai 2 from Monday to Friday at 7.15. This edition will end on June 9, 2023.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Viva Rai 2, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The show will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7.15 on Rai 2 and in simulcast on RadioTuttaItaliana and in live streaming on the free platform RaiPlay. But that’s not all: it will also be possible to see everything on Rai 1 in reruns in the late evening and on weekends, at 10, on Rai Radio 2. Extracts from the show will also be published daily on the social networks Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok.