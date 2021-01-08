After the Christmas season, there is fear among the authorities to the usual family gatherings lead to a third wave of coronavirus infections. But there could be an unexpected ally thanks to the storm Filomena, who it is hitting Spain in the form of snow and cold.

Due to the extreme weather conditions, many people will stay at your home, what can help curb COVID-19 infections, which are beginning to skyrocket again in our country. Without going further, Health notified yesterday, Thursday, 42,360 infections and 245 deaths since last Tuesday, the last day on which data was provided.

Filomena is scheduled to stay present both on Saturday and Sunday, precisely the period in which social gatherings are more frequent when coinciding with the rest of the work week for those workers who have office hours.

45 provinces at risk

According to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), 45 Spanish provinces are at risk. In the case of Castilla-La Mancha will be extreme, due to the snowfall that is expected andn Albacete, Cuenca and Toledo, with quite low snow levels and thicknesses that can exceed 20 centimeters.

Likewise, they are also at risk of snow Extremadura, Ciudad Real, Guadalajara, Zaragoza, Soria, Segovia, Ávila and Salamanca, which will amount to orange in Valencian Community, Almería, Granada, Jaén, Teruel, Tarragona, Madrid and Murcia. And by cold, they will be Guadalajara, Asturias, Cantabria, Ávila, Salamanca, Valladolid, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, La Coruña, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Navarra, Guipúzcoa and La Rioja which will rise to important in Burgos, León, Palencia, Segovia, Soria, Zamora, Girona and Lleida.

Also swell and rain

The surge hazard will be present in Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro, Tenerife, Almería, Granada, Malaga, Alicante, Murcia, Ibiza and Formentera, while Lanzarote and La Palma they have alert for important risk. By wind they will be Malaga, Fuerteventura and Murcia, while Seville, Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Ceuta they are on yellow alert for rain; and Malaga and Cadiz in orange.