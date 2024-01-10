The Argentine team, current champion of America and the World, received a severe setback from FIFA, which sanctioned the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for irregularities in the matches that the team led by Lionel Scaloni played against Ecuador, Uruguay and Brazil, for the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.
The Disciplinary Committee of the regulatory body stated that at least the 50 percent of the locations for the match against Chiliwhich will be held in September in Argentina, and that there will also be a financial fine of 50 thousand Swiss francs and another of 20 thousand to invest in an anti-discrimination plan.
The reason for the sanctions has to do with the delay in the start of the matches against the Ecuadorians and Uruguayans, with acts of discrimination and invasion of the playing field in both matches, added to acts of indiscipline in the clash against Brazil in the Maracana,
Sanction
Sanction
For its part, Brazil has a sanction of 50,000 Swiss francs for lack of order and security against Argentina, which seems very little considering the level of violence and animosity that was experienced that night at the Maracaná, where hundreds of Argentine fans suffered. harsh blows from the local police, a fact that motivated the reaction of the “Scaloneta” footballers and even delayed the start of the match, which finally ended up being played.
#FIFA #sanctioned #Argentine #team #reduction #attendance #financial #fine
Leave a Reply