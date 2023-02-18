The arbitration scandal that has been shaking FC Barcelona in the last week, known as Barçagate, has crossed all borders. The national and international press have echoed all the controversy surrounding the Barça club, but the case could still go one step further and end up in European justice.
The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, issued a video informing that FC Barcelona cannot be sanctioned for this alleged crime in Spain since, although the facts are considered very serious, they would have prescribed according to the Sports Law. This type of infraction that the Barça club would have committed until 2018, prescribes after three years, so there is no way for LaLiga to sanction FC Barcelona sportingly.
“It is not possible that there are disciplinary sanctions. Five years have passed and these types of sanctions prescribe three years after they have been produced. At a sports level it is not possible, but it may be at a criminal level. Now the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the facts,” he explained through the video.
However, according to reports from the newspaper The countrythis legislation is applied in Spain but not internationally, so from the aforementioned media they point out that both FIFA and UEFA could investigate Barcelona for this alleged crime and sanction the club in case their guilt is proven according to their own regulations.
Article 27 of the FIFA regulations states that the body could “investigate, prosecute and penalize serious offenses that fall within the scope of application of this code and in the jurisdiction of confederations, federations or other sports organizations if the confederation, federation or The sports organization does not process a serious infraction within a period of three months from the moment the infraction is reported to the Disciplinary Commission”.
The sanctions could range from the loss of points to relegation in the domestic competition, in the case of FIFA. Meanwhile, UEFA could expel any offending team from the competitions it organizes for a year if it is shown that there was rigging, according to articles 4.02 and 4.03 of its regulations.
Therefore, although LaLiga cannot take sports measures against Barcelona, UEFA and FIFA could do so, so the danger of a sanction continues to hover over the Barça club. For now, the Prosecutor’s Office continues with the course of the investigation that has shaken Spanish football.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#FIFA #UEFA #penalize #Barcelona #Barçagate #LaLiga
Leave a Reply