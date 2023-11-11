The Central Planning Bureau and the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency have been calculating the election manifestos of parties for almost forty years. How much money exactly do the parties have left for healthcare, education, defense and tax relief? What does a program do to the government debt? Will this reduce unemployment?

But tradition is under pressure. A large number of parties no longer had their programs calculated this year. In this Hague Affairs you will hear from Rik Rutten and Marike Stellinga why the love for the CPB and PBL has cooled. Why have so many parties dropped out? Is that correct? And what benefit does the voter now have from the planning agencies’ calculations?

