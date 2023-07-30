If you were responsible for two of the coolest racing games in history, we’d forgive you for relaxing a bit. Maybe go see how comfortable that is, on those laurels? But no, that’s not what Yu Suzuki did, the man behind OutRun and Daytona USA. Instead, he produced Ferrari 355 Challengean arcade game that was, at the time, one of the most advanced racing simulators.

As the title implies, you weren’t immediately exposed to an agonizing multitude of choices once you popped in your coin. Do you want a red Ferrari F355, or rather a yellow one? And that was it. Anyway, the Ferrari F355 in question was the stripped-down, track-focused Challenge version, which competed in one-make races on circuits around the world in the late 1990s, with a distinctive perforated rear grille that allowed air to pass through the engine bay. flow.

During development, Suzuki apparently used data from its own Ferrari F355 on various circuits to feed the driving behavior of the simulation model. That sounds like the perfect excuse for extending the game’s research phase by six to twelve months.

Assistance in the Ferrari F355 Challenge

The problem with posting a state of the art racing simulator in arcades filled with hyperactive eight-year-olds is that race cars are rather difficult to drive. Players often spent most of their time enjoying the fiercely realistic experience of being trapped in the gravel trap. But Suzuki had a solution for that: it was one of the first games to have on and off buttons for auxiliary systems like stability control, traction control, ABS and something called IBS.

That stood for Intelligent Brake System, but was fodder for hilarity in English-speaking countries, where that abbreviation also applies to irritable bowel syndrome. But hey: if you turned that system off and tried to take the Parabolica at full throttle at Monza, the symptoms showed an almost uncanny similarity…