Car brands are generally not a fan of releasing pre-production models. Anything that has the slightest hint of pre-production disappears into the museum or shredder. Even if such a car is actually identical to the production model. Ferrari does things a little differently. What you see above is not a deformed kit car based on a rusty Toyota MR2, but a LaFerrari prototype. And he can be yours.

Ferrari’s customers prefer a car that no one else has. That is why the limited models always sell so quickly. Ferrari has a very special offer only for the most loyal customers: these people can buy the prototypes. Like this Ferrari 458 that was used to test parts for the LaFerrari. In the back is a V12 with a hybrid system.

This Ferrari prototype was nicknamed the M6

The code name of the LaFerrari at the time was F150 and this converted 458 was nicknamed M6. The bodywork has hardly been rebuilt, but to hide what they were testing, Ferrari made a set of unsightly shrouds. Behind the driver is the V12 with type designation F140FB. The LaFerrari eventually got the F140FE engine – so a further development.

Inside the car you will find all kinds of stickers for the testing drivers, for example that you are not allowed to adjust the seat because there is a fire extinguisher behind it. In total, this LaFerrari prototype covered 3,322 kilometers during testing.

You can bid on the LaFerrari prototype

By the way, you cannot register this converted Ferrari 458 for use on public roads. The advice is to park it in a collection. On May 14, you can bid on the LaFerrari prototype at RM Sotheby’s. No price indication has been given, but it will not be cheap.