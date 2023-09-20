In charge of the propaganda department of North Korea is Kim Yo-jong, sister of dictator Kim Jong-un. This young woman holds new leadership in the foreign policy of the Asian country and quickly emerged as one of its most powerful figures.

“She is without a doubt the most dangerous woman in the world in Korean history, perhaps in world history,” Sung-Yoon Lee wrote in the book ‘The Sister’.

Lee recently gave an interview to Fox News, in which he talked about that book. The writer stated that Kim Yo Jong, despite his relative youth, “brings a softer image to the brutal and sexist façade of his nation.” “She should be taken very seriously,” he added.

It is a characteristic mixture of sarcastic wit loaded with sadism.

The writer noted that Kim Yo-jong first appeared publicly in 2011 alongside her father Kim Jong Il, but remained largely in the background until the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

‘Sister‘, according to the aforementioned media, brings a “scathing analysis” of Kim Jong-un’s regime and his sister’s role in exhibiting his cult of personality. Lee stressed that North Korea uses her as a diplomatic weapon because of her gender.

Lee explained that Kim Yo-jong demonstrated her propaganda skills at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where she prepared her brother’s international debut, and since 2020 she has issued more than 40 written statements asserting that she directs her country’s foreign policy.

According to Lee, Kim Jong-un quickly elevated Kim Yo-jong since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and their activities have intensified since March of that year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a farewell ceremony in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: EFE/GOVERNMENT OF PRIMORSKY KRAI

According to Lee, Kim Yo-jong has a special gift for propaganda and displays words that the expert describes as a “characteristic mix of sarcastic wit loaded with sadism.”

In fact, Lee noted that Yo-jong has called US President Joe Biden and the current and former presidents of South Korea all sorts of nasty epithets. According to the expert, “It is easier to digest the insults of a pretty, young woman than of her less photogenic brother.”

Lee says Kim Yo Jong is nicknamed “bloodthirsty demon” and “devil woman” due to his ruthless temperament, as Lee expressed in statements to The Wall Street Journal.

Can she be Kim Jong-un’s successor?

For analyst Sung-Yoon Lee, Kim Yo-jong can succeed Kim Jong-un. He explained that she could act as regent for her brother’s children.

The author of ‘The Sister He noted that she is the only viable option to occupy the top position given that power must remain within the family. Kim Yo-jong is capable, ambitious and looks ready to take over the dynasty.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

However, Lee considered that Kim Yo-jong’s authority It is worrying, since it is likely that he has control over the country’s nuclear arsenal. According to the author, last year, he issued threats of atomic attacks against South Korea.

