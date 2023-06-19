After months of delay, the government this week presented a website on which farmers can calculate for themselves whether they are nitrogen peak taxers – and can therefore be bought out. The calculation tool only turns out to be so complicated that it causes great confusion, says data editor Wouter van Loon. Will this ‘peak loader approach’, which is driven by the voluntary efforts of farmers, really lead to lower nitrogen emissions?

