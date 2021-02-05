It was one of the games more mobilizers for Facundo Campazzo in Denver. In front, the Lakers of the immense LeBron James. But the Cordovan could hardly be on the court: a discomfort in the right knee, suffered in the pre-game warm-up, set off the alarms. Today he will undergo studies to establish a diagnosis.

Campazzo made his entry in the second quarter. But it had to be replaced quickly: the pain in the right knee was stronger. “Facundo is a warrior, if he said he can’t play it’s because his knee really hurts“said their coach in Denver, Michael Malone, after the game, which ended with a 114-93 victory for the Lakers.

The Cordoba press team added, after the game, that today surely will be subjected to an MRI in the city of Sacramento, where Denver must face the local Kings on Saturday. “Initially there would be no ligament injury”, it was added.

On-the-go medical report: Facu has a knee pain that arose during the warm-up. Tomorrow there will surely be a resonance in Sacramento. Initially there would be no ligament injury. – TeamFacu (@ TeamFacu7) February 5, 2021

The discomfort in the knee comes at an inopportune moment: Facundo came from a great game in Denver’s 128-117 victory over Utah. Throughout 19 minutes on the court, he completed a 11 points, five assists and two rebounds, with 60% effectiveness in court shots.