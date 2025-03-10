Not a month has passed since the year began and we already know what the trend that will mark the season is: the neoburgués style. On horseback between the classic and the avant -garde, this aesthetic is inspired by the way of dressing of the bourgeois of the 70s but with a change of airs. That is, their elegance and sophistication are maintained but that perfection and rigidity that defined women is left behind to open the way to new details with which to contribute a touch of personality to the look. This has been made clear the spring/summer catwalks, especially those of Balenciaga, Valentino or Chanel, with sophisticated and timeless garments, such as tweezers, pleated skirts of midi cut or fluid blouses. All, with some modern element that makes the difference and made with quality fabrics, from the tweed or silk to the satin, in addition to oscillating between a chromatic palette of neutral tones. In short, a classic and timeless style that adapts to the new times. These are the keys to apply the neoburgués style this season. Tweed Tweedchata jackets with Maje sequins. € 395. Courtesy of Majeperfect to withstand the low temperatures with elegance, the Tweed fabric is already iconic in the fashion world and an i ministindible to apply the neoburgical style. Coco Chanel made him a symbol of sophistication in the 20s and currently remains in full trend. Versatile and timeless, it is perfect for investing in quality clothes this 2025, especially when it comes to jackets. Blouses with Lazadachanel or Balenciaga were some of the firms that introduced this garment in their SS25 collections and is now everywhere. Elegant, feminine and with that neoburgués touch, it is perfect to start dressing in this way. Combine it with midi skirt and boots and give that modern touch playing with different textures and colors. In addition, the loop gives you a perfect versatility to experience. A print: the mole dressed in polka dresses signed by Bruna. € 165 courtesy of lunar brunalos are one of the timeless prints that never go out of style, but this 2025 have been stepping stronger than ever. Carolina Herrera, Valentino, Nina Ricci, Saint Laurent and Moschino have presented lines with moles in their last catwalks and in addition to positioning themselves as one of the ‘prints’ of the year, it is ideal to incorporate the neoburgués style. As options, you can choose between a large number of garments, always trying to give it that avant -garde touch. A midi pleated skirt Another of the classics that always remains in the ‘fashion’ panorama, the midi pleated skirt. This year arrives to destroy and is perfect to show off a neoburgical style. Opt for designs in neutral tones, such as green, blue or even white and combine it with ‘oversize’ and even sweatshirts, high boots and striking jewels. High boots with high black leather crows of Hne X Krack. € 109. Courtesy of Krackotro ‘Must Have’, high black leather boots with some heel. Favoring and elegant, this footwear can completely make a difference. They are a basic in the shoemaker of any stylish woman and to apply the neoburgués style, complete your looks with boots with the garments we are seeing. A resounding yes. Wide pants of tweezers twenty twin twenty -colored tweezers in beige color. € 138 Courtesy of Simorrasi We had to highlight a comfortable, stylish and versatile garment, the width tail -type tweezers would be in the Top 1. flattering and timeless, it is perfect to wear on a day -to -day basis or in a casual event and you can also wear in a formal appointment. It is a very classic piece, but if you want to bet on the neoburgués style, the recommendation is to give it a different touch with modern accessories. Blazer ‘Crop’cual any lover of trends is clear that a basic blazer cannot be missing in his dressing room. This garment, in general, is characterized by a wide and more or less elongated cut, but to carry the neoburgués style, the favorite is the mini jacket. The blazer ‘Crop’, with the same peculiarities as the basic blazer, presents a smaller cut and will be phenomenal with a classic look. A classic and avant -garde jewel with pearls and decorated with quartz and golden balls. € 125.90 in Platadepalo. Courtesy of Platadepalopor its part, a style will never be complete without jewelry and much less in the neoburgués style. Opt for some special, like this Platadepalo necklace. It is a fusion between classicism and avant -garde, since it presents one of the most classic elements such as pearls and combines it with details in gold and a quartz in a striking hue. A great investment that combines with everything. 