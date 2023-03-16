Are you looking for an effective way to reach new customers and get your business’s message out? Direct mail marketing may be the perfect solution for you. Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) is a cost-effective way to deliver custom cards, brochures, and other printed materials to potential or current customers. With EDDM, you can target based on a geographical area without having access to a mailing list—allowing faster lead generation.

In this article, we’ll outline why EDDM is an excellent option for efficiently and affordably get your business’s message across. Keep reading if you’re interested in learning more about EDDM and its advantages over other forms of direct mail marketing.

What is EDDM, and why it’s great for businesses of all sizes

Every Door Direct Mail, or EDDM for short, is an excellent way for businesses of all sizes to get their message out efficiently and cost-effectively. This type of marketing involves delivering promotional postcards directly to the mailboxes of potential customers in a specific area. It’s highly beneficial because it doesn’t require purchasing a mailing list or targeting specific demographics – you can mail postcards to every mailbox in the target area or up to 20,000 people.

Businesses can virtually guarantee their message will reach every recipient and appreciate that they don’t need to worry about collecting postage fees or choosing recipients when using EDDM. EDDM offers businesses an easy and effective way to reach broader audiences without breaking the bank.

The cost-effective benefits of EDDM – how it puts your message in the hands of customers

Regarding EDDM pricing, businesses can rest assured that they will not break the bank regarding their advertising budget. EDDM is one of the most cost-effective forms of marketing available and makes it easy for businesses of any size to get their message out. Typically, the cost per piece mailed is significantly less than traditional direct mail campaigns, so you don’t have to spend a fortune on postage fees or extra labor costs for managing mailing lists.

In addition, EDDM allows you to track your return on investment (ROI) more accurately because you know exactly how many people will receive your postcards in each target area. It helps to ensure that your marketing efforts are well worth the money spent.

How to target the right audience through EDDM and get maximum ROI

One of the most significant advantages of EDDM is its ability to target specific geographic areas. This type of marketing enables businesses to reach more customers cost-effectively and helps them narrow down their focus to maximize their ROI. With EDDM, you can mail postcards to specific zip codes or even target certain routes based on the density of mailbox locations.

You can also target only households that fall within your desired demographic or income range, which allows you to focus your efforts on those most likely to purchase from you. By using EDDM, you can create an effective marketing campaign without breaking the bank.

Creative ideas on how to design an effective EDDM postcard

Once you’ve decided to use Every Door Direct Mail, it’s time to get creative with your postcard design. Your postcards should be eye-catching and informative to capture the attention of potential customers.

Make sure to include your business logo, a catchy headline or slogan, and a compelling call to action that will prompt readers to take action. You can also add testimonials from current customers or helpful information about your services that will further encourage readers to contact you. Keep your design simple but effective—it should stand out from other mail pieces in the recipient’s mailbox.

Tips on tracking results from your EDDM campaigns

One of the most significant advantages of EDDM is its ability to track results. It helps you measure the success of your campaign and determine which strategies are working best for you. To track results, consider adding a unique tracking code or URL to each postcard you send out. It will enable you to track who opened their postcard and clicked through on the link, allowing you to understand better which campaigns are successful and where improvements need to be made for future campaigns to be more effective.

Tracking results can also help you adjust your targeting criteria to ensure that every piece reaches its intended audience. By accurately tracking your EDDM campaigns, you can optimize your efforts and maximize ROI.

Things to avoid when using EDDM as a marketing tool

While EDDM is a great marketing tool, there are a few things to remember. First, use an official United States Postal Service (USPS) service for your mailing campaign, ensuring your mail pieces reach their intended destinations quickly and efficiently.

Also, it’s essential to avoid overloading customers with too much information—keep each postcard focused on one message or offer. Finally, adhere to all USPS guidelines when designing and printing your EDDM postcards. Failing to follow these rules may result in additional fees or even your postcards being denied delivery.