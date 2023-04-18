In 2015, Shangqiu, a municipality in central China, laid out a plan for the next two decades, positioning itself as a transportation hub with an extensive network of railways, highways, and waterways.

By the end of 2020, Shangqiu had built 183 kilometers of high-speed railway, and today several national railways make stops in the city. By 2025, Shangqiu expects its highway network coverage to have increased by 87 percent. The city is building its first two airports and three new highways.

And on February 23, Shangqiu’s Communist Party Secretary entered into a new partnership with a parastatal investment firm, which could help Shangqiu borrow money for even more projects.

But that morning, the City bus operator announced that it would suspend service. The pandemic had hit it hard, the company said, and the Shangqiu government had failed to provide the subsidies it had promised. The company had gone months without paying its employees—it couldn’t even afford to charge its electric buses. Within hours of publishing its ad, the company removed it, after grabbing national headlines and intervention by the Shangqiu government.

China is full of Shangqius nowadays. As part of the ruling Communist Party’s push for economic growth this year, local governments already indebted from loans to pay for massive infrastructure are taking on additional debt. They are building more highways, railways and industrial parks even as the economic returns are dwindling. In their struggle to find the money to finance new projects, and the interest payments on old ones, cities are cutting public services and benefits.

Shangqiu is one of more than 20 towns and cities in China where bus services were interrupted or about to be interrupted because local governments had not provided operating funds. Wuhan and other cities cut health insurance. Others cut the salaries of government workers. Many local governments in Hebei province failed to pay heating subsidies for natural gas during the winter, leaving residents shivering during an unprecedented cold snap.

With the Country delivered to its “zero Covid” policy, local governments exhausted their coffers to comply with the strict rules of tests and quarantines.

According to official data, China’s 31 provincial governments owed about $5.1 trillion as of the end of 2022, an increase of 66 percent from three years earlier. The International Monetary Fund places the figure at 9.5 trillion dollars, equivalent to half of the country’s economy.

But the state media is full of reports about new projects. Guangdong, China’s largest province by economic output, announced it would invest $1.2 trillion in 1,530 projects this year. Henan, the province that includes Shangqiu, said it would spend $261 billion on 2,500 projects.

The problem is that these governments do not have the money.

In China, where the government owns virtually all the land, the main source of income for many towns has been leasing or selling property to developers for years. But revenue from land sales fell by more than a fifth last year, the Finance Ministry reports. And all 31 Chinese provincial governments ran deficits due to “zero Covid”.

In Shangqiu, the government did not specify how it would finance its 701 projects by 2023. It did say that its revenue from land sales last year was half of what the city was targeting and that it had spent $1 billion on the project. debt service. This year, officials expect a big jump in land sales and some growth in tax revenue.

But Shangqiu does not plan to spend the money on public services. It plans to cut spending on education, health care, job protection, transportation and many other public services, according to budget documents on its website.

Shangqiu is far from being an exception. A resident of Pucheng in Shaanxi province recently complained on the local government’s online message board that there was no bus service between the center and the train station.

“I felt that the modus vivendi of the people has deteriorated,” the resident wrote. “I hope the leaders can pay attention to it.”

By: LI YUAN