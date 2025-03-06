Trump’s protectionist policy again shakes the Euskadi economy. The president of the United States has announced New tariffs on agricultural products As of April 2, which would mainly affect the oil, the wine and table olive. This measure has generated a wave of uncertainty in the Basque agri -food sector, which depends in part of exports to the North American country.

The Basque Country is one of the Spanish communities most harmed by this new commercial barrier imposed by Washington. The US is the third destination of Basque exports, behind France and Germany. In 2023, Euskadi sent more than 1,155,000 kilos of products to the North American countrywhich generated revenues greater than 2.7 billion euros, according to data from the Chamber of Commerce of Spain.

The main agri -food products that Euskadi exports to the US includes drinks, liquors and vinegars, which injected the Basque economy more than 33 million euros in 2023. Meat, fish and seafood preparations They reported benefits of more than 20 million euros. Fruits, nuts and oils also had an important weight. These sectors would be affected by the increase in tariffs, since prices would increase and competitiveness in the US market would be reduced.

The Basque Government is analyzing the consequences

The Minister of Food, Rural Development, Agriculture and Fisheries of the Basque Government, Amaia Barredo, has recognized that “It is unquestionable” that new protectionist measures will affect key products Like wine and oil, although he believes that “we must wait to see how they materialize.”

The Basque Executive is evaluating the consequences of these tariffs and exploring alternatives. “Which We are doing is a diagnosis of how these tariffs can affect Both the direct to Europe, and the indirect ones through the countries that bind with the United States for our agri -food industry, and see how we can put measures or face this situation, “said Barredo.





Concern in the Spanish agri -food industry

The new Trump tariffs have not only awakened concern in the Basque agri -food industry. This measure puts at risk between 3,500 and 3,800 million euros in Spanish exports of ‘agro’ products to the US, according to the data of the Ministry of Economy. Olive oil sales on American soil They represent more than a quarter of the total agri -food exports: They reached 1,013 million euros in the last year. It is followed by the wine, with 335 million euros, and the table olive, with 200 million in sales.

Agrifood trade with the United States has generated a surplus of about 1.9 billion euros for Spain. This figure also highlights the contribution of prepared products: meat, fish and shellfish registered a 988.8 million surplus in 2023. Fats, oils and animal or vegetable waxes also generated a surplus of 791 million euros. The preparations of vegetables, fruits and nuts, and drinks, liquors and vinegars also registered surpluses of 374 and 189 million respectively.