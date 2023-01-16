You would think with where the EU wants to move, that diesel will play an increasingly smaller role in the coming years. And yet diesel imports this month are the highest they have been in the past year, it reports Reuters. The reason? A ban on Russian oil from February 5. So diesel is quickly hoarded before it is no longer possible.

According to Bloomberg the EU imported some 220 million barrels of diesel product from Russia last year. You understand from a practical point of view that they want to quickly replenish the reserves, because it is a big gap to close. Research company Wood Mackenzie thinks that the fuel trade will be completely shaken up by the ban.

Where will diesel come from from February?

For the time being, we still need quite a bit of diesel in Europe. Trucks and vans like to drive on the stuff and diesel cars are a lot more popular in other countries than here. For example, Germany already has a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil.

According to The Telegraph is it also the case that India buys diesel in Russia and resells it to, for example, England. According to Yahoo Finance China will also be able to play a major role in supplying diesel to the EU. It will remain restless for a while.