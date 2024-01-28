The EU Council President complains about personal attacks and “extreme reactions” after his announcement. But his withdrawal could also have something to do with Belgian domestic politics – and with Viktor Orbán.

Charles Michel at an event of his Mouvement Réformateur party on January 7th in Louvain-la-Neuve Image: AFP

DThe EU Council President's withdrawal came as suddenly and unexpectedly as his move three weeks earlier. On Friday evening, Charles Michel announced on Facebook that he would not be elected as an MEP to the European Parliament and would like to give up his office earlier. The 48-year-old Belgian presented himself as a victim.

While his only ambition was to “strengthen the democratic legitimacy of the European project from within the European Parliament”, he wrote, this had led to “extreme reactions”, not from the European Council, but from outside. “Personal attacks are increasingly gaining the upper hand over fact-based arguments.” That is why he will now devote all his energy to ending his mandate, which runs until the end of November, and only then think about future engagements.