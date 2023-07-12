Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Clear the way for Sweden to join NATO? How Turkey’s about-face came about and what Sweden promised Erdogan in return.

Vilnius – On time at the beginning of the NATO summit in Lithuania Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the end of the Turkish blockade of the expansion of the alliance. The President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoganagreed at a meeting with the Swedish head of government, Ulf Kristersson, to present the necessary accession protocol to the Turkish parliament for approval.

So it could go to Finland too Sweden the one already applied for in 2022 Nato-Complete joining. The change of heart on the Turkish side resulted, according to the German Press Agency (dpa) from a multi-hour negotiation between Stoltenberg, Kristersson and Erdogan on Monday evening (July 10). The Turkish reservations about Sweden’s NATO membership were discussed.

Türkiye agrees to join NATO – Sweden commits to fight against terrorism

The decisive factor for Turkey’s approval was that Sweden promised her a counter-terrorism plan in return. Specifically, Erdogan’s government is looking for more intensive support in the fight against “terrorist organizations” such as the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK – in addition to the steps that have already been taken.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, paves the way for Sweden to join NATO. (Archive image) © Burhan Ozbilici/dpa

In addition, Sweden declared its willingness to intensify economic cooperation, among other things, and committed itself to actively supporting a revival of Turkey’s EU accession process, which has been put on hold. Shortly before, Erdogan had made his country’s approval of Sweden’s admission conditional on Turkey’s EU accession process being resumed.

Sweden joins NATO: Erdogan drops the blockade

However, rapid progress is not to be expected on this point. For years, the EU has accused the political leadership in Ankara of disregarding democratic and rule-of-law standards. Turkey’s admission to the EU is therefore currently considered illusory – despite all willingness to accommodate it.

It is unclear why Erdogan is no longer blocking Sweden’s accession to NATO. There was initially no public statement from the Turkish government. It is possible that she is not financially able to maintain the blockade any longer. Turkey is struggling with massive inflation and is standing after the February earthquake faced with the task of financing the reconstruction of the affected regions.

Turkey agrees: Sweden could be a NATO member in the fall

The about-face is a relief for NATO. The summit meeting in Vilnius previously threatened to be overshadowed by the dispute over the blocking of Sweden’s accession. Erdogan could soon forward the accession protocol to the Turkish parliament and the members of parliament could approve it before the parliamentary summer recess. Sweden could then be a member of the NATO alliance as early as autumn. However, observers assume that the paper will not be submitted as soon as possible.

There are also fears that Erdogan could complain about a different interpretation of the agreement at a later date and, for example, demand that Sweden must actively campaign for his country’s EU membership before the Turkish parliament approves it. At the NATO summit in 2022, an alleged agreement with Stoltenberg did not bear fruit for similar reasons.

Defense of the Baltic States: Military experts see Sweden as an asset to NATO

Like Finland, Sweden had applied for NATO membership in spring 2022 under the impression of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Previously, both countries had refrained from applying for membership for decades. With the beginning of Ukraine War However, the possibility of receiving military assistance under Article 5 of the NATO treaty in the event of an alliance gained new significance for the countries.

And for NATO itself, too, according to military experts, an expansion of the alliance would benefit defense in Northern Europe. The accession of the countries is therefore attractive for strategic reasons, since the entire Baltic Sea coast – with the exception of the coast of Russia and its Kaliningrad exclave – would be NATO territory. This would make it easier to defend the Baltic States in the event of a Russian attack: Troops and equipment could thus be transported much more easily by ship via Sweden to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. (na/dpa)