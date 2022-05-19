Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for now, insists he cannot allow membership from the Scandinavian countries due to their alleged support for Kurdish militants and other groups he says threaten Turkey’s national security.

Despite an extremely positive meeting with the United States yesterday, Turkey continues to block Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed confidence that the alliance will take swift steps to admit Sweden and Finland. But Erdogan’s statement suggests the path to membership could be anything but smooth.

Turkey’s approval is crucial because the military alliance makes its decisions by consensus. Any of the 30 member states can veto a new member.

What’s so bad about Turkey?

Turkey, which has NATO’s second largest army, has traditionally favored NATO expansion. President Erdogan has previously said that the alliance’s “open door policy” improves security in the region. Erdogan is therefore positive about the accession of Ukraine and Georgia.

His strong objections to Sweden and Finland are based on old Turkish grievances against Stockholm, and to a lesser extent Helsinki. This is because of the shelter provided to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the left-wing extremist group DHKP-C and supporters of the US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, who Ankara says was behind a failed military coup attempt in 2016. See also Alma-Ata was completely surrounded by military checkpoints

Many Kurdish and other exiles have found refuge in Sweden in recent decades, as have members of Gülen’s movement more recently. According to Turkish state media, Sweden and Finland have refused to extradite 33 persons wanted by Turkey.

What is Erdogan trying to achieve now?

Turkey wants Sweden and Finland to crack down on the PKK and other organizations. In exchange for Turkish support for their accession to NATO. A key demand is expected to be that they cease all support for a Syrian-Kurdish group, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG. This organization is an ally of the West in the fight against the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) in northern Syria. According to Erdogan, YPG is an extension of the PKK.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu yesterday at the UN in New York on the issue. © AP



What other cards can the Turkish president play?

Erdogan reportedly wants to play the tug-of-war over membership of Sweden and Finland for other concessions, for example from the United States. Turkey wants to rejoin the US-led F-35 fighter jet program. The Turks were expelled from this collaborative project after the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems. Alternatively, Turkey wants to buy a new batch of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade its existing fleet. Also, with the NATO trump card, Turkey may be able to ask for more money from Europe to support the 3.7 million Syrian refugees in the country. See also Hospitalized Ukrainian minors moved to makeshift bunkers - France 24

Are NATO partners impressed by all this?

It’s a diplomatic game. Despite thwarting Turkey, US President Joe Biden is optimistic that Finland and Sweden will eventually join NATO. The White House said it was confident the two countries would have an efficient accession process that could address Turkey’s concerns.

The Americans expect to satisfy Erdogan with small concessions. Turkey’s threat of a veto will undermine Turkish status in Washington and throughout NATO, reinforcing the image of a country blocking alliance expansion for its own benefit. In addition, Erdogan insisted on supplying Ukraine with the now famous Bayraktar TB2 drones in Washington, which became a very effective weapon against Russian tanks. Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute, told the AP news agency: “Everyone will forget the objections related to the PKK. Everyone is saying that Turkey is blocking NATO expansion.”

Isn’t Erdogan also trying to keep a little bit of Putin on board with all this?

See also Puigdemont's secrecy aggravates the fight to lead Junts Turkey has built close relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to balance its ties with both. Erdogan has refused to join sanctions against Russia, thus backing Ukraine with the drones that helped strip Russia of air superiority. “The fact that Erdogan is deliberately derailing the process suggests that he may be trying to balance the strong military support Turkey has given to Kiev with political support for Russia,” Cagaptay said.

What does all this mean for domestic Turkish politics?

Erdogan needs lightning rods in his own country, according to observers. Its popularity has suffered from the stagnant economy, skyrocketing inflation and a crisis in the cost of living. A confrontation with Western countries over the emotional issue of alleged support for the PKK could help the president boost his popularity and rally the nationalist votes ahead of the elections currently scheduled for June 2023.

