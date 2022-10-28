In Iceland, people rightly need some time to get used to the dark. In the summer it can sometimes be light there 24 hours a day. But in the Netherlands, as far as we know, it is dark for a few hours a day all year round. We therefore think it is very silly that something as simple as winter time suddenly causes more traffic jams from Monday. And yet it is so.

Rijkswaterstaat warns: ‘The winter time starts this weekend. From Monday, the evening rush hour will partly take place in the dark for many motorists and driving in the dark sometimes takes some getting used to. We advise road users to be extra alert and to take delays into account.’ They know from experience that there are often more traffic jams in the evening rush hour after changing the clock.

More traffic jams in the Netherlands for the time being

The Dutch apparently collectively feel as highly demented transgender people who wake up in the morning and try to scratch: that’s a bit of a shock. It is also not as if it takes a few days to get used to, according to Rijkswaterstaat, statistically it will be busier on the road for at least the next six weeks. Other factors also play a role, such as that there are no holidays for the time being.

The graph below shows the number of traffic congestion kilometers just before and after the start of winter time. They picked up the statistics from 2019 at Rijkswaterstaat because at that time there was no hassle in the Netherlands with a pandemic. In any case, what you can do yourself is to clean your windshield well and check your windshield wipers. Then you at least see something in the dark evening rush hour.