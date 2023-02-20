Winter may have started in Spain unusually warm, but January and —from what the AEMET forecasts suggest for these first days—February are not being so hot. Cold alerts follow one another and, while this happens, in not a few homes it will be questioned if the heating can be turned on. They are the ones who suffer from energy poverty.

In this reality, there is also a gender gap: in the distribution of probabilities, it is more likely that the person who cannot afford to turn on the stove is a woman. The researcher at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, Marta Gayoso, recalls how the phrase “energy poverty has a woman’s face” has ended up becoming a kind of commonplace that is widely used in institutions when addressing the issue to quickly summarize what is a fact. “It’s been proven,” she adds, noting that there is already an entire scientific literature — “peer-reviewed” — that addresses the issue.

“There are unquestionable differences regarding how poverty in general and energy poverty in particular affects women differently than men,” points out Yolanda Picazo Ramírez, coordinator of the Energy Area of ​​the Association of Environmental Sciences (ACA ), insisting on “the need to continue deepening the knowledge and characterization of energy poverty”.

“Energy poverty is a structural problem”, concluded a few months ago Maria Nikolopoulou, head of the Group on Equality of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), in a conference on the issue promoted by the European Parliament. “It is related not only to energy prices, but also to individual income, so it especially affects the most vulnerable people, who are mostly women,” she pointed out.

A matter of priorities… spending



This last point is the key to understanding the reason for this situation. Women are, on average, poorer than men and, therefore, they are more likely to have problems paying their electricity or gas bills. A 2016 study looked at who asked for help from social services in Barcelona to continue having access to energy: 70% of these people were women.

As Gayoso explains, when you are in a situation of economic stress, spending priorities are established. It is quite possible that turning on the heating, no matter how cold it is, will go to the bottom of the list.

“Among the main factors that cause energy poverty are low income levels, the high price of energy and the poor quality of the homes we live in,” explains Picazo Ramírez. Women are in a situation, in general, more precarious than men in all these areas, which establishes a context that “means that 68% of women compared to 32% of men are in a situation of energy poverty ».

“It is not that women are colder because they are women,” Gayoso points out, “the fundamental thing is to make clear the weight of social construction,” how the position that women still occupy in society —and the derived economic burdens— indirectly impacts your access to energy. In fact, it is no coincidence that the poorest households —and those most affected by energy poverty— are single mothers and those of people over 65 who live alone (mainly women).

Gayoso has been part of the research carried out by scientists from the UPM —and led by Carmen Sánchez-Guevara—, who has delved into this issue through a questionnaire by talking to women from Madrid. Their conclusions find an echo between traditional gender roles and energy poverty, since, among others, the role of caregivers or the impact that gender segregation has on what one knows how to do within the home impact access to energy. .

A crisis aggravating another crisis



Furthermore, it is important to keep in mind that this double gap is occurring very close. When people talk about poverty, they usually think of developing countries: in reality, it is something that happens everywhere, Spain included. “It is a problem that extends beyond our borders, both at a European level and worldwide,” says Picazo Ramírez. In Europe alone, he recalls, there are “more than 100,000 Europeans [el dato aquí no está separado por géneros] who die every year for lack of good heating in their homes.

The energy crisis derived from the war in Ukraine does not help, because it has not only raised energy costs, but has also aggravated the problems already generated by the pandemic.

And if the energy crisis has been a recent drag, the climate crisis will not simplify things in the short or long term. “Climate change already affects women more than men and there are plenty of reports that show it, while there is a lack of decisive action to stop it,” recalls the ACA coordinator. Fighting against its effects is strongly linked to the energy model that is adopted as a society, so the solution to climate change will also be connected to that of who has access to energy.

Solve the problem



Outlining a solution to the problem would be possible. In the aforementioned conferences promoted by the European Parliament, the European Union was encouraged to design energy policies in which gender is taken into account as a specific factor.

Picazo Ramírez recalls that initiatives have already been launched from different administrations and organizations. “Even so, there is still a lot of room for maneuver and it is necessary to continue exploring the reason for the feminization of energy poverty and how to reduce it,” he points out.

Change can start even from something as basic as simply talking about it. “A very important issue is the awareness and democratization of the term,” says Gayoso, since in this way the existence of the problem is understood and the stigma is also ended, a first step for those who suffer from energy poverty to take steps to solve it. .

Gayoso claims the regulation of energy prices as potential solutions, but also education from an early age in energy sensitivity or conditioning homes to make them more resilient. “It can’t be that we have such deficient parks,” he laments. More disaggregated data would also be needed to better understand the extent of this gender gap in access to energy.