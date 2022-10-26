Why Emigratis – The showdown tonight does not go on air: the reason

Why is Emigratis – The showdown tonight – 26 October 2022 – not broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: simply because the bets are over. Last Wednesday, October 19th, the last episode of Pio and Amedeo’s show was broadcast. In all, four episodes were broadcast: the first on Wednesday 28 September 2022; the fourth and last, in fact, Wednesday 19 October 2022. Did you miss any episodes? Where to see Emigratis – The showdown on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, was broadcast on Wednesday evening at 21.40 on Canale 5. But it will also be possible to follow it in streaming on demand through the free platform. Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from a PC, tablet, smartphone and smart TV via the internet connection. Tonight, in their place, on Canale 5 070 – Speciale Renato Zero will be broadcast.

Guests

We have seen why Emigratis – The showdown is not on the air tonight, but who are the guests? During the four episodes, characters such as Matteo Berrettini, Elisabetta Canalis, Sfera Ebbasta, Mahmood, Gigio Donnarumma, Antonio Conte, Neymar, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) alternated. And then again Dave Grutman, Elisabetta Franchi, Martin Garrix, Ronaldinho and the legend of world sport Mike Tyson.